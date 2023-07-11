The body of Sebastian Palma Sigmond, 18, was found in the Dooagh area of Achill Island off the coast of Co Mayo on Sunday, July 9 after he was reported missing on Friday, July 7.

An Garda Síochána confirmed the discovery of Sigmond's body on Sunday and thanked the media and the public for their assistance in the search.

Sigmond, who was reportedly visiting relatives in the area, was last seen by his family at about 5 pm on Friday when he left to go walking in the Dooagh area of Achill.

After he failed to return, his concerned family contacted Gardaí, prompting a missing person appeal and search operation.

On Saturday, the Achill Island Coast Guard said it was involved in the search for the missing 18-year-old, along with Achill Island RNLI and Rescue 118.

Our Search and Rescue Team was tasked to a missing person last night at approximately 22.40. We conducted a search last... Posted by Achill Island Coast Guard on Saturday, July 8, 2023

On Monday, Achill Island RNLI extended its sympathies to Sigmond's family and friends.

"Our volunteer crew were involved in a multi-agency search and rescue operation on Saturday following a request from the Irish Coast Guard to assist with the search for a missing person.

"The all-weather lifeboat crew undertook an intensive search of the shoreline and water surface from Achill Head to the north east point of Sliabh Mór and was later stood down.

"Sadly, the casualty was located yesterday evening following an extensive multi-agency land-based search.

"May he rest in peace."

According to The Irish Times, Sigmond is believed to have died in the vicinity of Corrymore Lake, or Lough Accorymore.

Last year, the Irish lake provided the backdrop for one of the most buzzed-about scenes in the Oscar-nominated "The Banshees of Inisherin" where Dominic (Barry Keoghan) asks Siobhán (Kerry Condon) if she'd "ever fall in love with a boy like me."

The terrain in the area is described as challenging, the Irish Times noted, who cited one local as saying there is a path from the lake which leads to the cliffs at Croaghaun, the highest sea cliffs in Ireland.

On Monday, a post-mortem examination conducted at Mayo University Hospital confirmed Sigmond suffered serious injuries consistent with a fall.