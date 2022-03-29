Irish American teenager, Sean Toomey, was killed when he was shot in the head just outside his family home on Mulberry Street on Thursday night. He passed away from his injury the following day.

Sean Toomey (15) was fetching a crate of water from his parent's car, on Mulberry Street, Philadelphia, on Thursday (March 24), when he was shot in the head and killed.

The teen passed away from his injuries the next day. The Toomey family decided to donate his organs, they told NBC.

Investigators said Toomey was carrying water from his parent's car, parked on the street, to his house when shots were fired. The young boy was shot twice in the head.

His father, John Toomey said “Went outside and I saw him lying on my neighbor’s lawn.

"There was blood on his head. I thought maybe he’d fallen on the fence or something when I first saw it. I wasn’t adding it up. No one gets shot around here.”

Toomey was brought to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital. On Friday the family were told he was braindead.

His father told NBC“Can’t describe it. It’s not something I want anyone, anyone to experience.

"I was just in the hospital. Doctor said he’s brain dead. Every time I turned away from him and saw him again I’d break down, over and over. He’s only 15! You know, kid is in the house most of the time playing with his computer and his phone. He went out to get some water.”

The investigation into his death is ongoing but no arrests have been made. Initially, the police believed that Toomey was shot by a stray bullet. However, police now believe that Toomey was shot while trying to flee a carjacking.

Across the street, three teams were attempting to steal a car. They fled the scene after the shooting.

Fox reported that two of the suspects tried to carjack a woman parking in the apartment complex across the street.

The boy's school, Our Lady of Calvary School released a statement saying Toomey was "loved by all for his friendly, caring nature and spontaneous smile."

Donations for the Tommey family can be sent to Our Lady of Calvary School via Venmo by using the handle @OLC-HandS and "Sean" in the comment section. A family friend has also set up a GoFundMe page for the Toomey family.