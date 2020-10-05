A group of medical experts will explore how the lessons of COVID-19 can advance the fight against sepsis at a major forum to be held virtually on October 8.

END SEPSIS: The legacy of Rory Staunton is set to host its sixth annual National Forum on Sepsis this Thursday, October 8. This year’s theme is “The Future of Sepsis in a COVID world.”

END SEPSIS, formerly known as The Rory Staunton Foundation, is teaming up with Northwell Health for this year's national forum which will be held on Thursday, October 8 from 10 am - 1 pm EST. The event is free, but registration is required. You can find more information about the forum here and you can register here.

Despite being preventable and treatable, Sepsis kills more than 275,000 Americans each year–more than breast cancer, stroke, AIDS, and opioid overdoses combined.

Under the theme "The Future of Sepsis in a COVID World," this year's forum will discuss the crucial need to improve sepsis prevention and treatments, especially in the face of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020 virtual forum will ask pressing questions: How will the COVID-19 pandemic impact our approach to sepsis? How are the two conditions related? What tools and policies do we need to better address both conditions and improve outcomes for patients? What innovations are being developed during the current COVID-19 pandemic that could advance the campaign to end sepsis?

Senator Charles Schumer (D-NY) will present the opening remarks for the event that will be moderated by Dr. Martin Doerfler, Senior Vice President, Clinical Strategy and Development & Associate Chief Medical Officer, Northwell Health.

The forum will feature the following three discussions:

Session 1: Sepsis & COVID-19 – Lessons Learned

Public policy, clinical care, public awareness: How can the lessons of the COVID-19 pandemic be applied to the problem of sepsis?

Speaker 1: Dr. Denise Cardo, Director, Division of Healthcare Quality Promotion, CDC

Speaker 2: Dr. Edward Conway, Chief of Pediatric Critical Care Medicine, Jacobi Medical Center Albert Einstein College of Medicine

Speaker 3: Ms. Catherine Chao, Director, Strategy and Evaluation, Ad Council

Session 2: Prove It! How Data Show Us What Works

What we can learn from big data and how it can be applied in hospitals and inform state policies to improve outcomes for patients.

Speaker 1: Dr. Chris Seymour, Associate Professor of Critical Care Medicine and Emergency Medicine and Translational Science, University of Pittsburgh

Speaker 2: Dr. Mark Jarrett, Professor of Medicine, Chief Quality Officer and Deputy Chief Medical Officer for Northwell Health

Speaker 3: Dr. Marcus Friedrich, Chief Medical Officer of Quality and Patient Safety, NYS Department of Health.

Session 3: Innovation, Education & Regulation – A Look to the Future.

How for-profit companies, hospital systems, and government agencies can drive real change in the fight against sepsis.

Speaker 1: Dr. Timothy Buchman, Senior Advisor IPA to the Division of Research, Innovation and Ventures (DRIVe) Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), Professor of Surgery, Anesthesiology, and Biomedical Informatics, Emory University

Speaker 2: Dr. Jeremy Kahn, Professor of Critical Care Medicine and Health Policy & Management, Department of Critical Care Medicine, University of Pittsburgh

Speaker 3: Dr. Nirav Shah, Senior Scholar at the Center for Clinical Excellence Research, Stanford University

END SEPSIS: the Legacy of Rory Staunton is a national organization dedicated to increasing public understanding of infection and sepsis and improving hospital protocols to facilitate the early diagnosis and treatment of sepsis patients. The organization was founded in 2012 following the preventable death of 12-year-old Rory Staunton from undiagnosed, untreated sepsis.

The foundation is responsible for the implementation of mandatory sepsis protocols in all New York State hospitals which have been shown to prevent thousands of sepsis deaths each year. Their work has impacted policy at the national level, drawing widespread attention to, and action on, the issue of sepsis and infection.

Northwell Health is New York’s largest hospital system and has treated more than 85,000 COVID-19 cases - more than any other health system in the country.