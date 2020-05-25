Prince Charles was among those to contact Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald and wish her well in her battle against the dread coronavirus disease.

In an interview with the Sunday Independent, McDonald revealed she had heard from the prince weeks after recovering from a "horrible" bout of COVID-19.

Prince Charles had also contracted the disease and felt a need to reach out McDonald said.

Unionist leader Arlene Foster was also in touch, Fianna Fáil leader Michéal Martin left a voicemail, but there was nothing from Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar.

McDonald told the Sunday Independent: "Prince Charles wrote to me in the aftermath to wish me well, which I thought was nice. He was sorry that I had been sick and that he wished me well and that he had been through a hard experience himself - just nice. So, if you want a measure of how much things have changed, there's one, I suppose, small example."

McDonald had said in a statement that she learned on April 13 that she had tested positive for COVID-19.

Read more: Mary Lou McDonald describes coronavirus effects

In a statement back in April McDonald said: "Yesterday afternoon, I received a positive diagnosis for COVID-19 having been tested on Saturday, 28th March.

"The Public Health Doctor informs me that I am no longer infected or infectious, and this is a great relief after weeks of being very unwell.

"I had a setback in my recovery at the weekend and developed post-viral pleurisy in my right lung. I am on medication and responding very well, and I fully expect to be back at work next Monday.

"My thoughts and solidarity are with everyone who is sick at this time, and my gratitude is with our doctors, nurses, carers, and everyone who looks after us.”