In the run-up to the 2020 US Presidential Elections, Irish American journalist Maureen Dowd will discuss what's been called the most important election in American history.

New York Times, Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Maureen Dowd, the most incisive and popular columnist in America, will be IrishCentral Founder Niall O'Dowd's special guest, via Zoom and live-streamed on Facebook, on Tuesday, October 20th at 6pm EST.

With just weeks to go to the presidential election, the 30-minute interview with Maureen Dowd offers IrishCentral visitors a unique opportunity to learn the inside story of what has been widely called the most important election in American history.

Dowd will discuss the upcoming presidential election and her opinion of the campaign so far as well as her observations on Donald Trump and Joe Biden among other topics.

She has covered every White House since George Bush Senior was the occupant and won the Pulitzer Prize, in 1999, for her coverage of the Clinton/Lewinsky scandal.

In addition to being a columnist, she is also a staff writer for The New York Times Magazine. Her recent profile of Elon Musk, Founder of Tesla and Space X, is already considered a classic in journalism. Maureen Dowd's father was a native of County Clare while her mother's family came from Mayo.

So join us on this very special occasion and hear first hand from Maureen her opinion on election 2020.

