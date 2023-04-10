PSNI vehicles were targeted in an attack in Derry, Northern Ireland today, April 10, Easter Monday.

“Our officers have come under attack in Creggan with petrol bombs and other objects thrown at their vehicle while in attendance at an un-notified Easter parade,” the PSNI Derry City and Strabane branch said on Monday, April 10.

“No injuries have been reported at this time.

"We would appeal for calm.”

Our officers have come under attack in Creggan with petrol bombs and other objects thrown at their vehicle while in attendance at an un-notified Easter parade. No injuries have been reported at this time. We would appeal for calm. pic.twitter.com/tYSmpPoCk7 — Police Derry City and Strabane (@PSNIDCSDistrict) April 10, 2023

According to the PA, Monday's parade was led by a number of people in paramilitary-style dress and traveled to the City Cemetery.

Dissident republican groups typically host parades in Derry on Easter Monday marking the anniversary of the 1916 Easter Rising.

This year, Easter Monday also falls on the same day as the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, a deal dissident repubclians do not accept.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

Naomi Long, head of Northern Ireland’s Alliance Party, said the scenes in Creggan on Monday were "utterly tragic."

.@naomi_long has hit out at those responsible: “Scenes of people born after the GFA attacking the police are utterly tragic. They are being groomed by adults who have nothing to offer but misery and destruction. The people of Creggan deserve better. Solidarity with police.” https://t.co/yi2rIL80sd — Alliance Party (@allianceparty) April 10, 2023

DUP MLA Gary Middleton said the actions were "reckless" and that "swift action" is needed.

Another clearly coordinated attack on the PSNI. The parade was illegal from the outset. This reckless behaviour is an attempt to cause harm not only to PSNI officers but to our communities as well. There must be swift action to bring those responsible to justice. https://t.co/P8KnAdsujU — Gary Middleton MLA (@Gary_Middleton) April 10, 2023

The PSNI said last week that it was preparing for attacks on Monday.

PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton told a press conference on April 7: “There is also very strong community intelligence specifically coming forward in respect of Monday’s events in Derry/Londonderry and a real concern that there may be attempts to draw police into serious public disorder and to use that then as a platform to launch terrorist attacks on police as well."

Earlier that day, PSNI Chief Simon Byrne told a Northern Ireland Policing Board meeting: "We are now dealing with a severe terrorist threat which means an attack is highly likely right across Northern Ireland."

He added: "The style of attack that we're dealing with and trying to frustrate is gun attack and bomb attacks on these people by a small number of dissident terrorists."

On March 28, MI5, the UK's security force, raised Northern Ireland's terror threat level from ‘substantial’ (an attack is likely) to ‘severe’ (an attack is highly likely).