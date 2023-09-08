Paul (59) and Mary (60) O'Reilly, from Lanabeg, Kilmore, in South Wexford, were struck by a car and killed on the outskirts of Rome on Thursday, September 7, at lunchtime. The Irish government is providing consular assistance.

The couple, who were on holiday in Rome, were hit by a car on Via Cristoforo Colombo near a campsite, while crossing at a marked crosswalk. Paul and Mary O'Reilly were pronounced dead at the scene and their bodies were taken to a local hospital, Tor Vergata, for a post-mortem examination.

According to Roma Today, the 54-year-old driver stayed at the scene to provide assistance and was taken to Sant'Eugenio Hospital with minor injuries, Roma Today reports.

There is reportedly an underpass at the busy intersection where the tragedy took place but it has fallen into disrepair in recent years.

A spokesperson from Ireland's Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said they are "aware of the case and providing consular assistance."

Jim Moore, a Fine Gael councillor in Rosslare, Co Wexford, is a cousin of Mary O'Reilly. He told RTÉ Radio on Friday: "This came as a complete bolt out of the blue. It has left everyone devastated, the whole parish is numb as word filtered out.

"They were a couple familiar with traveling, so it was nothing new to them."

He added: "We have spent the last 18 hours making contact with the family and relations to inform them of the tragic news. So really we are on a long journey of trying to come to terms with the shock of it all.

"We will gather around as a family and a community to support their children and obviously there are grandchildren involved as well and the local community here in the Kilmore area. But it is one (a feeling) of just stunned silence really.”

Moore told the radio station that Paul and Mary had been married for a number of years and were a "very active" couple well-known in the area.

"Mary worked in the community center as well as being busy as a seamstress. Paul worked in the marine industry. When he came from Dublin first he was involved in the fishing industry.

"Over a number of years, he had moved into the broader maritime world and received professional qualifications in Western Europe for the last many years and coming home very regularly to his family. The family often traveled out to meet him as well.”

Kilmore's Parish Priest Fr Patrick Mernagh told the Irish Examiner there was a sense of "disbelief among the whole community."

"It is a very tight-knit community. Everyone would know Mary and Paul.

"It is just a sad thing thinking there they were looking forward to having a little holiday for themselves. I know next week they were going to take the two grandchildren to Disneyland for a special holiday for them.

"It is just such a tragic, tragic situation."

A book of condolences has been opened at Kilmore Parish in Co Wexford for the couple.