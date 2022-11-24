Paul Casey, an Irish national, is a person of interest to the AFP Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (FAST), the Australian Federal Police said in a public appeal on November 22.

Casey, 43, was arrested in 2013 and now the AFP is appealing to the public for information about him.

According to The Australian, the Irish man was arrested in Coogee in New South Wales in March 2013 with police alleging he was in possession of $40,000 cash and 750g of MDMA.

The AFP now says Casey failed to appear in court in March 2015 for his trial.

The AFP is seeking any information about Casey’s current whereabouts. His last known location was in eastern Sydney and mid-north coast areas of NSW, but he could be anywhere in Australia.

It is suspected Casey could be using false identification documents to work and may have set up accounts at Australian banks under other names.

AFP Sergeant Daniel Quade said the community plays a crucial role in helping police locate and apprehend fugitives.

“Our aim is to identify, locate and apprehend fugitives who are wanted for serious offences and bring them to justice for their alleged crimes,” Sgt. Quade said.

“Anyone who has information about Mr. Casey’s whereabouts is urged to contact the AFP so we can remove him from the community and have him face court.”

AFP FAST targets offenders who are the subject of arrest warrants for serious offences, including murder, drug trafficking, child exploitation, sex offences, money laundering, and serious fraud.

AFP FAST investigators work with domestic and international law enforcement partners to help arrest and extradite offenders to Australia.

Anyone who has any information on Casey should contact 131 AFP or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via the website.