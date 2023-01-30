Paddy Conaghan is taking on the "Ducking and Driving" charity challenge for the second time after buying a van and going for a swim in every port and beach along Ireland's coast last year.

Conaghan, 82, is bidding to do the same this winter and raise money for mental health charities across the country, including Mindspace Mayo, PIPS Suicide Prevention Ireland, Accessible Counseling Tullamore, and Lisheens House West Cork Suicide Prevention Service. He is also raising money for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).

Conaghan has already surpassed his target of €2,500, raising more than €6,700 since setting off on his journey on December 4.

He has also received significant support at beaches and ports throughout the country, with crowds of well-wishers turning up to cheer him on.

Conaghan recently arrived in Cork and was present for the launch of a new RNLI lifeboat at Courtmacsherry last week.

Locals in Cork brought fish dinners for Conaghan, while others took him out for a bite to eat to keep his energy levels up.

Students from Gurraneasig National School turned up to cheer Conaghan on as he swam at Howe Strand near Kinsale.

Conaghan described himself as a "novice swimmer" while taking on the challenge last year and said he had only learned how to swim again during the summer of 2021 after a 60-year hiatus.

Paddy's last swim of the day in Squince beach with Denise, Tara, Sarah, Catherine, jacinta and Kate. Beauitul photo's i got so many today & what i dont get done now I'll update tomorrow. https://giv.i.ng/wYq8 Posted by Driving & Ducking around Ireland Paddy's Adventure on Thursday, January 26, 2023

He told Sky News last year that he decided to take on the fundraiser during winter to make it more challenging.

"You're not going to get any money if you're enjoying yourself, are you?" he told Sky News last year.

You can support Conaghan's "Ducking and Driving Around Ireland - Paddy's Adventure" campaign online here.