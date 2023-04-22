New York's fairytale Connacht championship campaign is over following a convincing 16-point defeat against Sligo at Markievicz Park on Saturday afternoon.

Playing an All Ireland fixture in Ireland for the first time since 2001, New York were no match for a strong Sligo outfit and will now prepare for the Tailteann Cup, the GAA's second-tier Gaelic football competition.

New York came into Saturday's game as huge underdogs after their historic victory over Leitrim in Gaelic Park two weeks ago but made the worst possible start against Sligo, conceding a goal after five minutes when Paddy O'Connor finished low into the net to open the scoring.

O'Connor tapped home his second midway through the second half to make absolutely sure of the victory as Sligo ran out winners on a score of 2-16 to 0-06.

New York kept in touch after the concession of that early goal, with Adrian Varley opening their account after 12 minutes with a fine point.

Sligo, however, pulled away as the half progressed and were seven points ahead at the break, despite the best efforts of the excellent Gavin O'Brien.

New York needed something special in the second half to overturn the seven-point deficit but could only trade scores with the hosts at the beginning of the half before Sligo struck for goal again to extend their lead to ten points and extinguish any hope of a New York fightback.

With the game over as a contest, both sides struggled to find any real intensity in the final 25 minutes and Sligo were able to pull even further away.

New York finished the game with 14 players after substitute Niall Madine was sent off after 60 minutes.

Sligo now progress to a Connacht final meeting with either Galway or Roscommon, while New York head to the Tailteann Cup after the completion of the group stages.