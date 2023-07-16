New York are All Ireland junior football champions for the first time ever after beating Kilkenny by one point in a thrilling final at Croke Park on Sunday.

Brian Coughlin, whose stunning solo goal against Warwickshire sent New York into Sunday's decider, was once again the hero for the Exiles, popping up with the winning point deep into injury time to hand New York a 0-13 to 1-09 victory.

It marks the first time that New York have won the championship after losing out to Kilkenny in their first final appearance last year.

Defending champions Kilkenny looked set to win the championship back-to-back when Rory Monks pointed to give them a one-point lead with just minutes remaining, but New York quickly leveled through a Shay McElligot score before Coughlin popped up with the decisive score.

New York - made up exclusively of native New Yorkers - took a healthy four-point lead in at half-time, with points from McElligot (2), Conor Mathers (3), Thomas Shalvey, and CJ Molloy giving them a 0-07 to 0-03 lead at the break.

They quickly extended that buffer to five points when McElligot pointed shortly after the restart, but Kilkenny responded strongly with points from Mick Kenny and James Carroll to leave a goal between the sides.

And a goal is exactly what Kilkenny got when Kenny raised a green flag on 42 minutes.

The game looked to be getting away from New York after Kilkenny scored three of the next four points to lead by two points with just over five minutes remaining, but New York displayed great resilience to rally and claim their first-ever junior title.

Frank Sinatra's "New York, New York" and Alicia Keys' "Empire State of Mind" rang out at full-time as New York celebrated an All Ireland title in Croke Park for the first time ever.