Update 12:50 pm EST: Gardaí said today they have arrested a man on suspicion of murder in Killarney, Co Kerry. The victim has been named locally as 75-year-old Miriam Burns.

Gardaí said in a statement on Tuesday: "A male in his 50s has been arrested on suspicion of murder as part of the investigation into the discovery of a body of a woman in her 70s in unexplained circumstances in Killarney, County Kerry on Monday, August 15, 2022.

"The male is currently being detained at Killarney Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

"An Garda Síochána has no further comment at this time."

EARLIER

Update 12:05 pm EST: Gardaí today confirmed that their investigation into the death of a Killarney woman, named locally as Miriam Burns, has shifted to a murder investigation.

Gardaí in Kerry said today, August 16, that they are continuing to investigate all the circumstances of the discovery of a body of a woman in her 70s in unexplained circumstances.

Her body was discovered at a residence in Ardshanavooley, Killarney, Co Kerry, at approximately 1:15 pm on Monday, August 15.

A post-mortem examination was conducted on the afternoon of Tuesday, August 16 at University Hospital Kerry by State Pathologist Dr. Margot Bolster, the results of which are not being released for operational reasons.

An incident room has been established at Killarney Garda Station and a murder investigation has commenced under the direction of a Senior Investigating Officer. A Family Liaison Officer has been appointed and continues to keep the family informed of the investigation.

The scene at the residence at Ardshanavooley, Killarney, remains preserved at this time.

Gardaí are appealing to any persons who were in the Ardshanavooley area of Killarney between 5 pm on Friday, August 12 and 1 pm on Monday, August 15, and observed any activity which drew their attention, to come forward.

Any road users who were traveling in the area at these times who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 6671160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

EARLIER

The woman found dead in her home in Killarney, Co Kerry on August 15 has been named locally as Miriam Burns.

Gardaí said in a statement on Monday, August 15 that they were "investigating the discovery of a body in unexplained circumstances."

The body of a woman in her 70s was discovered in a residential property in Ardshanavooley, Killarney, Co Kerry at about 1:15 pm on Monday, Gardaí said in a statement on Monday.

The victim has since been named locally as Miriam Burns, 75, a mother of four adult children who spent most of her life in Killarney and was popular in her estate just outside of Killarney Town.

“Neighbours became concerned and alerted the gardaí,” a senior garda confirmed to the Irish Examiner.

A post-mortem examination is reportedly being conducted at University Hospital Kerry today, August 16. Gardaí are set to decide after the examination whether or not to upgrade their probe to a murder investigation, the Irish Examiner reports.

According to The Kerryman, Burns was discovered with injuries that were not consistent with a fall and had "blood visible around her head."

Gardaí were reportedly conducting door-to-door inquiries on Monday night to find out Burns's last movements and who may have had contact with her.

Local councillor Niall ‘Botty’ O’Callaghan told Radio Kerry how Burns will be missed from the tight-knit estate that she's lived at since the 1970s.

“You were guaranteed to see her on her bike at least once or twice a day,” O’Callaghan said. “She’d talk to anyone and she’d talk all day, you’d miss her for that.”

Killarney councillor Donal Grady said: “She had a good word to say about everyone. She always looked on the bright side, that’s the type of a person she was."

“It’s just hard to believe she’s gone. She had a lot of friends in Killarney,” he said, adding, “she was everyone’s friend.”