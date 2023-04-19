Martin Richard, the eight-year-old Irish American who was among those killed in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, was remembered 10 years on by family and friends at this year's race on Monday, April 17.

Martin's older brother Henry Richard, 21, served as captain of Team MR8, a group of 50 people running in support of the Martin Richard Foundation, which was launched by the Richard family in 2014 to "advance Martin’s values of sportsmanship, inclusion, kindness, and peace by investing in programs that encourage young people to celebrate diversity and engage as community leaders."

On April 15, 2013, two pressure cookers were detonated less than a minute apart from each other on Boylston Street, near the finish line of the Boston Marathon. Three people, including Martin Richard, were killed, hundreds were injured, and 17 people, including Martin's seven-year-old sister Jane, lost limbs.

In a fundraising effort ahead of this year's race, Martin's brother Henry raised more than $34k while overall, Team MR8 Boston 2023 raised more than $520k benefiting the efforts and initiatives of the Martin Richard Foundation.

Henry wrote on his GiveGain fundraising page: “I have been with the Martin Richard Foundation since its creation.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

“I volunteered as a buddy in the challenger sports program and served as president of the Martin Richard Foundation Youth Board, which led and participated in various community service events around Boston.

“The one thing I never did was run on the Team MR8 marathon team. I ran the Marathon this past year in honor of my brother and family, and it was an extraordinary moment.

“This year is the 10th anniversary of the 2013 Boston Bombing attack that resulted in the deaths of my brother Martin Richard, Krystle Campbell, Lingzi Lu, and Sean Collier.

“To me, it only felt right for TeamMR8 to return to the Boston Marathon course after a year of absence as a tribute to this.

“We have put together a fantastic team this year, and I am so excited to run with them and spread the Martin Richard Foundation’s message.”

After crossing the finish line with several members of Team MR8 on Monday, Henry told The Boston Globe: “Running as a team really kept us going the whole way. It was a beautiful thing."

Henry had his Martin's name written in marker on his arm while he ran and said he thought of his brother "the whole way."

He added: “It’s a very emotional race for me, for my family, for my friends, for Martin’s friends.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Henry Richard (@henryrichard.w)

Henry was joined on Team MR8 by Jack Burke, 19, Nolan Cleary, 18, and Ava O’Brien, 18, all three of whom were Martin’s classmates in the third grade.

“It feels amazing to be able to honor his legacy and do something that was his dream,” Burke told The Boston Globe on Monday.

Ahead of this year’s marathon, Jane Richard, who was previously an Irish dancer, shared an emotional post on Instagram marking 10 years since the death of her older brother.