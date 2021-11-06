A British man was arrested in Cork on Saturday morning after allegedly threatening to kill a sitting Labour MP.

The 41-year-old was arrested in Douglas on the south side of Cork during a raid of his rented apartment at about 7:30 a.m.

Up to 15 gardaí participated in the arrest, with officers from the Special Detectives Unit in both Cork and Dublin backed up by members of the Cork Armed Support Unit.

The man was brought to Bridewell Garda Station for questioning about a phone call he made to a female British MP on October 18.

The man is detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act and can be held for up to 24 hours.

British police reportedly alerted gardaí to the suspect, who allegedly threatened to kill the MP during the October 18 phone call.

The phonecall took place just three days Conservative MP Sir David Amess was stabbed to death at a constituency clinic in Leighton-on-sea, Essex, on October 15.

Ali Harbi Ali, 25, was arrested shortly after the incident and charged with Amess' murder. He has also been charged with the preparation of terrorist acts because the murder had both "religious and ideological motivations", according to the Crown Prosecution Service.

In 2016, white supremacist Thomas Mair was jailed for life for the murder of Labour MP Jo Cox.

Mair shouted "Britain first" as he fatally shot and stabbed Cox outside a library in West Yorkshire as she was about to hold a constituency clinic on June 16, 2016.

The attack place just one week before the Brexit referendum to leave the European Union.