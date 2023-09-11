Kathleen Lynch, in her 80s, and her son Michael Lynch, in his 50s, were tragically killed in a house fire outside Ballyjamesduff, Co Cavan that broke out around 2 am on Sunday, September 10.

Emergency services rushed to the house, but both Kathleen and Michael were pronounced dead at the scene. They have been removed to Cavan General Hospital for post-mortem examinations.

Gardaí sealed off the scene on Sunday to conduct a technical investigation, but it is believed that the fire was started accidentally.

Local councilor and family friend Trevor Smith described Sunday's fire as a "terrible tragedy."

"I happened to come across the fire last night just before the emergency services landed. And I have to say that we have to commend our emergency services, the gardaí, the fire brigade, the paramedics, and the priest arrived too," Smith told the Irish Independent.

"They're so professional and yet respectful and that's the one thing that will come out of it. How do these guys do their jobs day in day out.

"The community will rally and help in any way that they can. Even this morning, the local community council set up tea station and had everything ready for the family.

"The community won't be found wanting in anything they can do to help this terrible tragedy."

A number of locals have paid tribute to Michael and Kathleen Lynch, describing them as stalwarts of the local community.

Castlerahan GAA Club noted the contributions that Michael and Kathleen have both made to the club and described the Lynch family as a family "steeped in our club and community."

"As a club and community we woke up to the awful news about the death of Kathleen and Michael Lynch," the club said on social media.

"A family steeped in our club and community with Kathleen having four grandsons (Kieran, Cormac and Gavin Daly and Shane O’Reilly) on the winning intermediate team last year and a granddaughter (Roisin O’Reilly) on the ladies team that won the Intermediate Championship also.

"Her grandson Jamie O’Reilly is part of our u17 team who are in the championship semi-final.

"Her soup after the annual Christmas swim at Lacken Lake is famous. Her son Andy is hugely involved in coaching in the men’s and women’s underage.

"Michael was a great supporter, a constant at every Castlerahan game and rarely missed a match."

The club extended its sympathies to the Lynch family and said a minute's silence would be observed before every club game in Cavan on Sunday.