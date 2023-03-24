Luke Moorehouse, an 18-year-old man Irish man, has been charged with the kidnapping and sexual assault of a woman at a house party in New Jersey in February.

Moorehouse, who holds an Irish passport, was arrested and charged with 1st-degree kidnapping, 2nd-degree sexual assault, and 4th-degree criminal sexual contact, the Office of the Middlesex County Prosecutor in New Jersey said on Saturday, March 18.

The prosecutor's office said that on February 19, 2023, a female reported being sexually assaulted by an unknown male while attending a house party on Easton Avenue in the city of New Brunswick, New Jersey.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage has been asked to contact Detective Brandt Gregus of the New Brunswick Police Department at 732-745-5217 or Detective Giovanni Diaz of the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit at 732-745-4312.

The prosecutor's office noted that as is the case with all criminal defendants, the charges against Moorehouse are merely accusations and he is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

On February 19, Chief Kenneth Cop of the Rutgers University Police Department said the victim, whose identity has not been published, is affiliated with Rutgers University, which has a large campus in East Brunswick.

The victim reportedly told police that she was going to the bathroom when an unidentified man came into the room, closed the door behind him, and sexually assaulted her.

According to court records, the victim went to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick after the alleged attack took place and underwent a Sexual Assault Forensic Exam, which is more commonly referred to as a rape kit.

Court records also show that the woman sustained injuries to her wrist and knee during the attack.

My Central Jersey reports that court papers showed that Moorehouse was arrested in New Jersey on March 17 at a Paterson Street nightclub after apparently posting a photo of himself at the club on social media.

Detectives went to the nightclub, found Moorehouse inside, and arrested him. He was taken to the Middlesex County Adult Correction Center in North Brunswick.

The victim identified Moorehouse through surveillance footage and his identity was later confirmed using his Irish passport and photos from US Customs and Border Protection.

Detectives have released statements from a witness that back up the victim's claims, according to court records.

Upon Moorehouse's arrest, Rutgers University Police Department said on March 20 that the suspect was not affiliated with the University.