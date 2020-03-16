President John F. Kennedy's Washington D.C. home is on the market for almost $4.7 million.

Kennedy's former home, built more than 200 years ago, is in the historic Georgetown area of the country's capital.

The Federal-style red brick home, situated on a traditional cobbled street, spans almost 4,700 square feet and features a garage and rooftop terrace, which offers views of the Washington Monument.

Sotheby's International Realty is listing the property which is priced at $4.675 million.

Kennedy lived in the three-bedroom house with his sister Eunice from 1949 to 1951, when he served in the House of Representatives for Massachusetts' 11th Congressional District.

Architect Richard Foster and builder Tom Glass oversaw the house's renovation but had to comply with strict guidelines to maintain historical accuracy since Georgetown is regarded as a historic district.

Kennedy's former home boasts a wide range of modern conveniences from a stainless steel refrigerator to a contemporary oven.

The kitchen also includes a breakfast bar and a butler's pantry.

The spacious dining room features a large fireplace and a variety of antique furniture. The dining room opens onto a second outdoor terrace situated on the ground floor.

The terrace is decorated with modern garden furniture and is ideal for al fresco dining.

Upstairs, there is a wood-paneled library with an accompanying powder room that will make you feel as if you've taken a step back in time.

While the library is a view into America's past, the master bedroom is a look at its present.

The bedroom, which also features a fireplace, could easily be in a contemporary upmarket hotel. The comfortable and tasteful room is accompanied by an en-suite complete with bathtub and underfloor heating.

