Cork beat Tipperary 2-24 to 1-25 on February 1

Cork brought more misery for All-Ireland champions Tipperary with a 2-24 to 1-25 win in their Allianz NHL Division 1A game in Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Saturday night, but Rebels boss Kieran Kingston wasn’t getting carried away with the result.

Read More: GAA is back with a bang - you'd never guess there's a major problem

Kingston said, “We are obviously delighted with the performance we put in. This team has been criticized in different quarters for lack of consistency. Tonight doesn’t make us a consistent team. It’s one game.”

Tipperary boss Liam Sheedy was probably more worried about the injury picked by Bubbles O’Dwyer in an aerial collision in the closing stages than the result with the early indications positive.

“Bubbles is good,” Sheedy said. “I was down in the medical room with him. He is feeling all his bones. He’s a bit shaken, but thankfully he’s okay. He’ll probably be sore for a few days, but we don’t think there is any major damage.”

Beaten by Limerick a week earlier, Sheedy had plenty to think about other than the O’Dwyer injury after a poor finish to the first half. “We left ourselves with a bit of a mountain to climb,” he added.

A Joe Canning injury was the sideshow to a 1-19 to 0-14 defeat for Galway on their visit to the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick on Sunday, but boss Shane O’Neill was quick to allay fears about his star performer who missed a lot of last season with a hamstring problem.

“No, he’s fine,” said O’Neill after the game. “He got a bang in the nerve. He just couldn’t feel it there. He’s fine now. He put ice on the nerve there and he’ll be fine.”

Limerick boss John Kiely reacted after his team’s win to speculation that the GAA authorities will introduce a black card sin bin in time for this summer’s Championship.

“Ah, no way. The game is fine,” said Kiely. “The game is fine, lads, the game is absolutely 100 percent fine. Nobody is giving out about the game, really, apart from one or two and they’re going to be giving out anyway. I think the game is fine. Leave it alone, please.”

As expected, Waterford made it two wins from two with a 3-18 to 1-15 victory over Westmeath on their visit to Cusack Park in Mullingar.

Check out the Cork v Tipperary highlights here: