Irish Studio is hiring a Junior Content Management / Journalist role working across its IrishCentral and British Heritage Travel websites.

Irish Studio is the leading digital media company in North America that serves the Irish, Irish American, and Irish Diaspora communities providing political, current affairs, food news, entertainment, and historical commentary to audiences throughout the world. Irish Studio is part of Studio Media, which includes PCD in Florida and Darwin CX in Toronto.

Irish Studio’s portfolio includes IrishCentral, Ireland of the Welcomes, and British Heritage Travel along with commercial ventures such as the IrishCentral Box and Irish Heritage Tree. The successful candidate will work predominantly with IrishCentral and British Heritage Travel (website) but be flexible to support other teams within the company.

If you have a passion for Ireland, journalism, website management and enjoy a fast-paced and creative work environment then this is the role for you.

Our ideal candidate will aid in the day-to-day and year-on-year management of IrishCentral and British Heritage Travel aiding the Editorial team to achieve their annual targets. We are looking for an enthusiastic individual to join IrishCentral and British Heritage Travel team who is a self-starter, proactive, and operates well as part of our close-knit team.

Duties and responsibilities:

- Aid in content management for IrishCentral, British Heritage Travel and other sites

- Aid in Search Engine Optimization of IrishCentral and BHT pages and content

- Aid with updating of evergreen content

- Manage evergreen content archive and occasion stories

- Review annual day to day calendar

- Work to transfer team to Google Analytics 4

- Work to utilize SEO and optimization tools available within Hubspot

- Work with the editorial team to create new content including articles and social posts

- Work with CTO on any internal CMS issues that may arise



Requirements / skills:

- Strong organizational and time management skills

- Knowledge of content management/website backends

- Knowledge of Search Engine Optimization strategies

- Knowledge of Hubspot preferred

- Good written and verbal skills

- Ability to create social assets in Canva or Photoshop

- Strong attention to detail

- Ability to multitask at a high level in a fast-paced environment

- Knowledge of media and journalistic experience a bonus

- Stay current with industry trends and best practices, and find ways to leverage insights



Job Type: Permanent



Experience:

- Content/website management experience (1-year minimum)

- New Media / Communications background preferred

To apply please submit a cover letter and resume to Editors@IrishCentral.com.