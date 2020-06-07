A teenager was rushed to hospital after he was brutally beaten and stabbed in a Cork housing estate on Saturday night.

The 17-year-old victim is in a stable condition in Cork University Hospital after he was stabbed several times with a broken bottle in a row over a mobile phone, according to several reports.

Another teenage boy has been arrested in connection to the attack, which took place in the Waterpark area of Carrigaline, Cork, at around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday evening. Gardaí are currently detaining the teen suspect in Cork City.

Gardaí additionally expressed horror after one teen filmed the incident on their mobile phone with footage appearing to show a large group of teenage bystanders watching the assault but refusing to go to the aid of the victim.

The teen videoing the scene repeatedly tried to get a close-up of the victim's face as he lay bloodied on the ground and even demanded that people get out of his way so he could get a better shot.

The graphic footage also shows the victim's clothing being pulled up to enable further stabbing.

Gardaí are now also investigating the footage of the incident in addition to the actual stabbing.

Sinn Féin TD Donnchadh Ó'Laoghaire, who represents the Cork South Central constituency, urged people not to share the video of the attack after it began to circulate on social media.

Ó'Laoghaire called the incident "shocking" and asked people to avoid sharing the video out of respect for the victim.

Deeply upsetting news from Carrigaline last night, truly shocking incident. Am aware of videos of incident circulating. Out of respect to the victim, please don’t share. If you have information please go to Gardaí. Wishing the victim a full recovery, I hope justice will be done. — Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire (@Donnchadhol) June 7, 2020

He urged anyone with any information to go to the gardaí, who are also appealing for witnesses.

