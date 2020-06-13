A number of renowned Irish and Irish-American musicians have teamed up to record a charity record and an anthem of hope for all those who have lost loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Irish country music star Nathan Carter joined up with numerous famous Irish acts including Celtic Thunder, the High Kings, Celtic Woman's Chloe Agnew, and Clannad's Moya Brennan to record "May the Road Rise - A New Dawn" - a track penned by Carter.

Mairead Ni Mhaonaigh from Altan, John Carter Cash, Crystal Gayle and Larry Gatlin all additionally feature on the track, which was released on Wednesday, June 10.

All proceeds from the charity single will be going towards the #OurHospitalHeroes campaign and the Mater Foundation, two charities supporting Irish frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The single can be downloaded from iTunes for $1.29 and Google Music for $1.99 and the video version of the track features the Irish musicians recording their parts in their own homes. The video also features stunning aerial shots of different parts of Ireland during lockdown.

Read more: May the Road Rise Up to Meet You - the story behind the traditional Irish blessing

Carter wrote the song with his manager John Ferry at the start of the year, taking inspiration from a traditional Irish blessing and a desire to start the new year on a positive note.

The song is partially inspired by "May the Road Rise to Meet You," a centuries-old Irish religious blessing with countless natural imagery and good tidings.

However, the song has taken on a new and more profound meaning since the outbreak of COVID-19 on Irish shores and the pair repurposed the track in order to provide hope and support during the pandemic.

"In times like these, people do turn to music for comfort, distraction and hope," Carter said. "As musicians, there isn’t much we can do in a health crisis like this, but if our songs are of some help to even a single person, that makes it all worthwhile.

"Lyrics like those in this song take on a whole new meaning and we’ve received so many touching messages from people who have been painfully separated from family and friends, some living really far away from home, and very sadly, some who mourn the loss of the people they love.

"We all know that no song can ever erase what’s happened in the world, but in some way, we hope that this song can shine a little light and hope."

Nathan Carter released another charity single - "Stay at home, Stay Alive" - in April in support of the #OurHospitalHeroes campaign and Northern Ireland's #HelpOurHealthHeroes.

Read more: Nathan Carter calls on people to Stay at Home, Stay Alive in charity single