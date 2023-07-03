Ireland's Department of Foreign Affairs has urged Irish citizens to "exercise caution" in France as violent protests continue after police killed a teenager in Nanterre, a suburb of Paris, on June 27.

The Irish Embassy in Paris said on June 30 that it is aware of "ongoing and significant public disturbances" and that Irish citizens should "exercise caution."

The Embassy is aware of ongoing and significant public disturbances across France. Irish citizens should exercise caution and avoid areas of confrontation. Keep an eye on updates from your transport provider; trams and busses in Paris will stop service early this evening. — Irish Embassy Paris (@IrlEmbParis) June 30, 2023

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

There have been continuous days of rioting across France after police shot and killed 17-year-old Nahel M at close range during a traffic stop in Nanterre, western Paris, last Tuesday, June 27.

Waves of violent protests have taken place in France since the shooting, with 45,000 police officers deployed to Paris on Saturday to control the riots in the French capital.

More than 1,300 people were arrested during protests on Friday night, while a total of 2,500 fires were recorded across the country.

A further 700 people were arrested during riots on Saturday, with more than 800 fires lit across the country.

On Saturday night, rioters attacked the home of Vincent Jeanbrun, Mayor of the Parisien suburb of L'Haÿ-les-Roses.

In a widely condemned incident, rioters set fire to Jeanbrun's house while his wife and two young children were asleep inside, Jeanbrun said on Twitter.

"While attempting to shield them and flee the attackers, my wife and one of my children got hurt," Jeanbrun said.

Jeanbrun was not home at the time of the attack but at the local town hall.

The town hall has been a target during the riots and is now protected by barbed wire and barricades.

Cette nuit, un cap a été franchi dans l'horreur et l'ignominie. Mon domicile a été attaqué et ma famille victime d'une tentative d’assassinat. Ma détermination à protéger et servir la République est plus grande que jamais. Je ne reculerai pas. #PasPourRien #Emeutes ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/9HW1eAFCXN — Vincent Jeanbrun (@VincentJeanbrun) July 2, 2023

On Sunday, Nahel's grandmother urged calm, telling BFM TV: "We don't want them to smash things up.

"Nahel is dead, that's all there is."

Meanwhile, BBC has debunked several false and misleading social media posts relating to the riots.