A man has been charged with murder following the death of a man who is reportedly Irish in the town of Oberon in the Central Tablelands area of New South Wales, Australia on Thursday, February 9.

While multiple outlets are reporting that the victim was Irish and from Co Sligo, the New South Wales Police Force has yet to formally identify him but did confirm the victim was in his 30s.

The New South Wales Police Force said that officers from Chifley Police District were called to Jenolan Street shortly after 8 am local time on Thursday, February 9 where they found the body of a man with a gunshot wound.

A 57-year-old man was arrested at the house and taken to Bathurst Police Station to assist with inquiries.

A crime scene was established which was examined by specialist forensic police, and a firearm was seized for further examination.

Following inquiries, the 57-year-old man was charged with murder and refused bail to appear in Bathurst Local Court on Friday, February 10.

Initial inquiries suggest the two men were known to each other, NSW Police said.

A man has been arrested after the body of a second man was located at a home in the Central Tablelands this morning. https://t.co/0pS4XjbNmq — NSW Police Force (@nswpolice) February 9, 2023

Ireland's Department of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday that it is "aware" of the incident and said it is providing consular assistance but said it was unable to comment on the details of individual cases.

The Sunday World reported that a local man in Co Sligo who knew the victim said he understood the man had migrated to Australia a number of years ago and gained his citizenship there in the last 10 years.

Other details that are emerging say that he attended Summerhill College in Sligo before moving to Bathurst in New South Wales. It is also believed that the Irish victim had lived there with his partner.