The Consulate General of Ireland in Los Angeles, California has appealed to Irish citizens in Hawaii to register their contact information as wildfires continue to burn in the state.

The Irish Consulate said on social media today, August 9, that it can be contacted for consular assistance by phone at 310-279-5380 or via email at losangelescg [@] dfa.ie.

“Please follow local guidelines and law enforcement as we continue to monitor the situation,” the Consulate added.

A few hours later, the Consulate appealed to Irish citizens to register their contact information online here.

On Tuesday, Acting Governor of Hawaii Sylvia Luke, acting on behalf of Governor Josh Green, M.D., issued an emergency proclamation relating to wildfires in Maui and Hawaiʻi Counties that are being fueled by Hurricane Dora.

The emergency proclamation activated the Hawaiʻi National Guard to support emergency responders in the impacted communities.

Governor Green, who is returning to Hawaii from holiday today, said on Wednesday: “We have suffered a terrible disaster in the form of a wildfire that has spread widely as a result of hurricane-force winds in the region and underlying drought conditions.

"Maui and the Big Island both experienced significant fires. Much of Lāhainā on Maui has been destroyed and hundreds of local families have been displaced."

Governor Green also said that the White House has been “incredibly supportive.”

Mayor of Maui County Richard T. Bissen, Jr, who also issued an emergency proclamation in response to fires on Tuesday, said during a news conference on Wednesday that six people had been confirmed dead.

“We are still in a search and rescue mode,” Mayor Bissen said, “so I don’t know what will happen to that number.

“We had many dwellings, businesses, structures that have been burnt, many of them to the ground, most in the Lahaina area.”

Maui County officials said on Wednesday that firefighting crews were continuing to battle fires in Lahaina, Pulehu, and Upcountry that were fueled by strong winds from Hurricane Dora as it passed well south of the Hawaiian islands.

More than 2,100 people were housed overnight Tuesday in four emergency shelters that were set up at Maui Prepatory Academy in Napili, Maui High School in Kahului, War Memorial Center, and Hannibal Tavares Community Center in Pukalani.

The Coast Guard reported rescuing 14 people from the ocean off Lahaina on Tuesday. Among them were two young children who were reunited with family members.

About 2,000 travelers from canceled and arriving flights Tuesday were sheltered overnight at Kahului Airport, while plans were underway for transporting them off island.

People trying to locate loved ones who may be impacted by the fires can call the American Red Cross hotline at 1-800-733-2767.