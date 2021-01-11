Security at Irish Government Buildings will be urgently reviewed as a result of the riots at the Capitol Building in the United States on Wednesday.

The Security Committee at Leinster House, the seat of the Dáil and Seanad, will introduce measures to strengthen protections against rioters and protesters at both Leinster House and the Irish Government Buildings on Merrion Street.

TDs and Senators are reportedly concerned that protesters and mobs could target the Irish Government in a similar manner to how angry Donald Trump supporters assaulted the Capitol Building on January 6.

More than 50 people were arrested during Wednesday's riots as rioters broke through security barriers, scaled walls and broke windows to gain entry to the seat of the United States Government.

Five people died during the riots, including one member of the Capitol Police, and Irish politicians are keen to avoid a similar incident at Leinster House, according to the Irish Independent.

Ceann Comhairle Sean Ó Fearghail told the Independent that Irish politicians were alarmed by how easy it was for rioters to access the Capitol Building and said that most people would have considered the building "impregnable".

At present, military police armed with Glock side-arms are on duty at all times at Leinster House and the Irish Government Buildings. An arsenal of submachine guns, grenades, and anti-riot equipment is also available to the military police at the Irish Government buildings.

Meanwhile, all doors and gates to the Irish Government Buildings and Leinster House can be sealed automatically - a measure introduced after a man with a samurai sword attempted to gain entry during a protest over the financial crisis.

All visitors are also subjected to vetting and background checks and must be approved by their local TDs before entering Government Buildings. All other public visits have been canceled since last spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more Donald Trump's failed insurrection will be his only legacy

However, members of the Security Committee have told Irish politicians that there is no room for complacency and have insisted on a security review.

Senator Mark Daly, the Cathaoirleach (presiding officer) of the Seanad. raised the issue of a security review at the Dáil's Business Committee on Thursday.

Both TDs and Senators spoke in favor of reviewing security protocols at Government Buildings, including escape routes and other protocols that are already in place.