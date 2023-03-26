The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) has condemned racist abuse aimed at the Irish under-15 boys team.

A number of players on the Republic of Ireland under-15 boys team were targeted with racist abuse following their back-to-back 6-0 wins against Latvia during the week.

In a statement, the FAI said it referred the matter to An Garda Síochána, adding that it is working with social media companies to identify those who made the remarks.

The FAI also said it is offering support to affected players and their families.

"The Football Association of Ireland is aware of vile and horrific racial abuse aimed at players from our men's under-15 international squad in multiple social media outlets," the FAI said in a statement.

"The FAI takes the protection of all Irish players seriously. We abhor such ignorant and unacceptable online abuse of any player and we are working with the Gardaí, the social media companies, the families of the players, and their clubs to ensure that this matter is dealt with in the appropriate manner."

FAI Chief Executive Jonathan Hill described the racist abuse as "sickening".

"There is no place for racism in football. To see such young players targeted in this manner is particularly sickening and the FAI will do everything in our power to ensure the perpetrators are identified and held responsible for their disgraceful actions," Hill said in a statement.

FAI President Gerry McAneny added that he was proud to watch the under-15 team beat Latvia during the week.

"I was proud to see these players represent Ireland in their Under-15 international against Latvia in Whitehall on Tuesday and proud of the delight they took in representing their country.

"I can assure their families that as an Association we fully support all our players. We cannot tolerate such behavior in society and sport."