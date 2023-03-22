The murder of Toyosi Shittabey is examined in the debut episode of season three of “Marú Inár Measc” ("Killing Among Us") tonight, Wednesday, March 22, at 9:30 pm on TG4 In Ireland.

Shittabey, 15, was stabbed to death as he walked home with friends in Tyrellstown, Dublin on April 2, 2010.

The teenager was a promising young footballer, playing with Shelbourne FC and INSAKA FC, a football club set up to provide mentoring and support to young people between the ages of 16 and 26 from African backgrounds. George Nkencho, who was killed in tragic circumstances in 2020, was a former teammate of Toyosi; they had been training partners at INSAKA FC.

The death of the Nigerian-born teen is among the first racist murders to go to trial in Ireland and his death sparked widespread outcry relating to racism in Ireland.

The first episode of season three of “Marú Inár Measc” explores the impact Shittabey's killing in 2010 had on the community of Dublin 15, but also on the country as a whole.

The episode includes interviews with Toyosi’s friends and former teammates, alongside his mentors, coach, and teacher.

Viewers will hear from experts and explore racism in Ireland while the documentary asks whether we as a society truly offer a “Céad Míle Fáilte” or is there work still to be done?

“Marú inár Measc” is a four-part true crime documentary series by Midas Productions for TG4, which shines a light on the effect that fatal crimes have on society, local communities, and on the victim’s families as they are left without answers.

The series asks, how long does it take for a killer to think they have gotten away with their heinous act? And how does a family or a community get on with their lives, knowing that there could be a killer in their midst?

Episode 2, airing on March 29, recalls the tragic disappearance and murder of 15-year-old Arlene Arkinson, who was last seen on August 14, 1994, as she left her home in Castlederg, Co Tyrone. Her body has never been found. Nearly 30 years later, it would be ruled at an inquest that she was abducted and murdered by serial killer Robert Howard.

Episode 3, airing on April 5, recalls the brutal September 1983 murder of 69-year-old bachelor Josie Joyce, who was stabbed to death close 40 times in a frenzied attack as he walked home from the pub in Westport Co Mayo.

Episode 4, airing on April 12, features the family of 27-year-old Amanda Jenkins who was brutally murdered on October 5, 2007, by her fiancé Stephen Carney in their apartment on James' Street in Dublin's Liberties. Her body lay lifeless for close to 3 days as her killer went on a drink and drug-fueled binge. Her heartbroken family fear the day of his release from prison, which is fast approaching.

Alongside the TV series, TG4 has for the first time commissioned a podcast based on the series, presented by Sorcha Nic Eochagáin, the Producer of the series. The podcast is available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts from the makers of the series and includes a discussion giving a more in-depth look at the cases.