The Irish couple is alleged to be involved in the attack that left the victim, with a severed ear.

Two Irish people, Patrick Earle and Katie Murtagh, are among the four people who have been charged in relation to a brutal attack on a 30-year-old man in the Randwick area of Sydney, Australia on Saturday.

Read More: Two Irishmen on trial for murder in Sydney

In a statement issued in the early hours of August 30, New South Wales Police Force said: “A man has lost part of his ear during a fight at a home unit in Randwick overnight.

“Emergency services were called to the unit on Young Street about 8:30 pm (Saturday 29 August 2020), after a 30-year-old man was found on the second floor suffering a head injury.

“NSW Ambulance paramedics attended and treated the man at the scene before taking him to St Vincent’s Hospital where he is undergoing surgery for a serious internal injuries and the ear injury.

“A second man, aged 23, was found nearby in Botany Street with an arm injury. He is being treated in Prince of Wales Hospital. His condition is reported to be stable.

“Neither injury is believed to be life-threatening.”

Read More: Australian vineyard uses Irish prisoners to sell wine

Later on August 30, the NSW Police Force announced that one man and one woman had been charged in relation to the incident: “Following inquiries, a 26-year-old woman was arrested at the unit and taken to Maroubra Police Station, along with the younger man after he was discharged from hospital.

“She has been charged and remains before the courts.

“The man has now been charged with wound person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

“He has been refused bail to appear at Waverley Local Court tomorrow (Monday 31 August 2020).”

News outlets in both Australia and Ireland have named the man and woman as Patrick Earle, 23, from Kilkenny and Katie Murtagh, 26, from Dublin.

EXCLUSIVE: A woman has been refused bail over a frenzied stabbing. 7NEWS cameras were there as police swarmed homes looking for the culprits. Her boyfriend was also arrested over the attack that left the victim needing urgent surgery to a partially severed ear. @campricenews pic.twitter.com/MFzWzWPRjQ — 7NEWS Sydney (@7NewsSydney) August 30, 2020

On August 31, the police force said they were searching for four Caucasian men in relation to the incident, whom detectives believe are all Irish Nationals.

Detectives are searching for four men seen moments before a brutal stabbing in Randwick. https://t.co/TWh1KQycs4 @sacre88 #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/uyvsvuWIzZ — 7NEWS Sydney (@7NewsSydney) August 31, 2020

According to police, one 34-year-old man was arrested on Monday and charged with wound person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm; he was released on strict conditional bail and will appear in court on September 23. Another man, a 27-year-old, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with wound person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm; he is due to appear in court on September 2.