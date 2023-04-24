Around 50 Irish people have been evacuated from Sudan, but roughly 100 still remain as intense fighting between rival factions of the military government continues.

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin confirmed on Monday morning that 50 Irish citizens were evacuated during French and Spanish operations on Sunday.

Martin advised Irish citizens who remain in Sudan to stay indoors until advised otherwise by the Irish team on the ground and also encouraged them to follow the Twitter account of the Irish Embassy in Kenya for further updates.

Martin warned that it may take some days before the remaining Irish citizens are evacuated from Sudan.

A consular team from the Department of Foreign Affairs has been on the ground in neighboring Djibouti since Sunday, Martin told RTÉ's Morning Ireland.

The Spanish Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed that Irish citizens were on board a military aircraft that departed from the Sudanese capital of Khartoum and landed in Djibouti without incident.

Members of the Irish Defence Forces have also traveled to Sudan to assist in the evacuation of Irish citizens.

At least 420 people have died since fighting broke out on April 15 between Sudan's army and a paramilitary group, according to the World Health Organization. A further 3,700 people have been injured in the conflict.

Forces controlled by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the president of Sudan's military government and the head of the army, have been fighting against the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), controlled by Sudan's vice president Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

Fighting broke out over a dispute about the planned integration of the RSF into the regular army, according to reports.

Several analysts believe that the true death toll is far higher than the figure reported by the WHO, with fighting ongoing in Khartoum and its twin city Omdurman.

A number of attempts to call a ceasefire have failed since the fighting began. Most recently, a truce coinciding with the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr collapsed on Saturday.

More than 1,000 EU citizens have been evacuated since the outbreak of the conflict, with many nations using Djibouti as an initial transit point.

The US has also evacuated around 70 US citizens from the country, using Chinook helicopters carrying special forces to help take them to Ethiopia.

Khartoum's airport has sustained significant damage since the outbreak of the fighting, posing a huge challenge for nations attempting to evacuate their citizens. It is not currently clear if the airport is usable.