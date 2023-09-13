The Irish Embassy in Paris, France issued a warning, today, September 13, about a botulism outbreak linked to a wine bar in Bordeaux, France, where thousands of people traveled for the Rugby World Cup.

The Irish Embassy also issued advice on Wednesday: “The Embassy is aware of a botulism outbreak linked to a wine bar in Bordeaux.

“We advise Irish citizens who ate in Tchin Tchin Wine Bar between September 4th and 10th to immediately consult a doctor if experiencing any symptoms.”

An Irish fan is in intensive care in a Spanish hospital with a suspected case of botulism after attending Ireland’s Rugby World Cup match in Bordeaux last weekend, The Irish Times reported on Wednesday.

The man’s family have appealed for Irish fans returning from Bordeaux to be warned of the symptoms of the potentially life-threatening illness, as early diagnosis is crucial for effective treatment.

On Tuesday night, France's Directorate General of Health said in an urgent statement that ten cases of botulism had been confirmed. One person had died, and eight people were hospitalized, including seven people in intensive care.

The statement said all the patients had attended Tchin Tchin Wine Bar in Bordeaux between September 4 and September 10 and had consumed jarred sardines that had been made by the restaurateur.

Analysis was underway by the National Botulism Reference Center for biological confirmation of botulism while the Departmental Directorate for Population Protection (DDPP) carried out investigations.

The incubation time for foodborne botulism can range from a few hours to a few days, authorities said. Symptoms include, to varying degrees: early digestive signs which may be fleeting (abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea), eye damage (failure to accommodate, blurred or double vision), dryness of the mouth accompanied by a deficiency in swallowing or even speech, or neurological symptoms (wrong paths, more or less severe paralysis of the muscles). There is usually no fever.

The occurrence of other cases, in the coming days, linked to this establishment cannot be ruled out, authorities noted.

The treatment of botulism is essentially symptomatic and requires, in severe forms, care intensive respiratory with assisted ventilation.

France's public health agency Santé publique France said on Wednesday that botulism is a serious disease that is fatal in 5 % to 10% of cases.

Ireland's Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) issued its own warning on Wednesday, saying: "If you visited the Tchin Tchin Wine Bar (3 Rue Emile Duployé, 33000 Bordeaux) between Monday 4 and Sunday September 10, 2023, and feel unwell please seek medical care immediately."

A spokesperson for Ireland's Health Service Executive (HSE) further said on Wednesday: "The HSE has been informed of an incident where people who ate sardines at the Tchin Tchin Wine Bar in Bordeaux have been diagnosed with botulism, unfortunately, a small number of Irish citizens have been affected and are receiving appropriate care in France."