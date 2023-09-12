An Irish rugby fan in her 30s claims she was abducted and gang-raped on Sunday night, September 10 in Bordeaux, France, where she had traveled to watch Saturday's Rugby World Cup match between Ireland and Romania.

According to the French outlet Le Parisien, the woman was on rue Rousselle in the Saint-Pierre district, close to her rented accommodation, when "three individuals seized her and took her to rue du Puits Descazaux" on Sunday night.

Police were told that three men “vaginally penetrated the victim” before fleeing, according to Le Parisien.

The victim was “found in the street by a group of Welsh supporters" who took her back to her rental apartment where neighbors alerted the police.

Police said the woman, who was “traumatized and prostrate,” was taken to a hospital for examinations. She was also provided care by a victim support association.

French authorities are now on the hunt for the three Caucasian suspects, one of whom is described as "very athletic."

The Bordeaux prosecutor's office told Le Parisien that investigations are underway, which include examinations of the victim and her clothing, the collection of testimonies, and an analysis of CCTV in the area.

No arrests have been announced as of Tuesday afternoon.

Responding to the reports, the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU), the governing body for the sport of Rugby Union on the island of Ireland, said: “The IRFU is aware of the disturbing news emanating from Bordeaux regarding an incident involving an Irish supporter at the weekend.

“We are shocked and extend our deepest sympathies to the victim.

"The IRFU wants all fans to have a positive experience supporting the team in France and we urge all travelers to take care and look out for each other.”

A Garda spokesperson told the PA: “Members of An Garda Síochána currently deployed in France for the duration of the Rugby World Cup tournament to assist Irish people visiting France are liaising with local authorities in relation to an alleged incident.

“The investigation is a matter for French police.

“An Garda Síochána has no further comment at this time.”

According to the Irish Independent, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar offered his "heartfelt solidarity" to the victim on Tuesday.

“We're providing assistance through our embassy, but also through the Gardaí," Varadkar said. "We established a garda station on the ground in France in anticipation of the Rugby World Cup.

“That support has been provided, and obviously we're fully confident that the French authorities will fully investigate this crime."