More than 70% of young people aged between 18 and 24 are considering leaving Ireland for a better life overseas, according to a recent study.

The survey, carried out by RedC on behalf of the National Youth Council of Ireland (NYCI), found that many young people "will choose to leave" if they feel their voices are not heard in the upcoming budget.

The NYCI, which represents 55 voluntary youth organizations across the country, expressed concern about the "severe impact" that the cost-of-living crisis is having on Ireland's youth.

Read more Ireland is no country for young men

The group called on the government to offer support to young people in the upcoming budget to dissuade them from emigrating.

The NYCI report additionally found that 80% of young people are fearful about their future, while 50% of young people have reported worse mental health due to the rising cost of living.

Meanwhile, 40% of respondents said they were not as happy as they were six months ago, while 50% of people said they are struggling to make ends meet.

Roughly one-quarter of respondents said their experience with housing has gotten worse over the last six months.

Paul Gordon, the NYCI's director of policy and advocacy, said there is a "real fear" among young people in Ireland over the future.

"The cost of living is affecting all of society, but it is impacting young people in a different way," Gordon said.

"They are more likely to report mental health difficulties and challenges with accommodation and to spend a greater portion of their income on education and public transport expenses.

"Unfortunately, an overwhelming majority feel a better quality of life can be achieved elsewhere."

The NYCI made a number of pre-budget demands, including a reduction in further and higher education fees and increased investment in youth services.

The organization also called for an increase in the minimum wage for those under 20 so that it is in line with the minimum wage for over-20s and an increase in jobseeker's allowance for people under 25.

The NYCI said its recent survey indicated that all age groups supported its proposals.