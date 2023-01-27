The Ireland Work and Travel (IWT) program between the US and Ireland has, for the first time, been extended for five years instead of three.

US Ambassador to Ireland Claire D. Cronin and Ireland's Minister of State for European Affairs and Defence TD Peter Burke signed an intent to extend for five years the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the 12-month Ireland Work and Travel (IWT) program between the Government of the United States and the Government of Ireland on January 26.

Minister Peter Burke 🇮🇪 welcomed US Amb. Cronin 🇺🇸 to Iveagh House today to sign Statement of Intent committing to extend the IE-US Working Holiday programme, offering students & recent graduates the chance to experience the way of life on the other side of the Atlantic. 🇮🇪🤝🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/82uuuMJDbV — Irish Foreign Ministry (@dfatirl) January 26, 2023

Ambassador Cronin said on Thursday: "The Ireland Work and Travel Program and the reciprocal Work and Holiday Program have afforded thousands of Irish and US participants the opportunity to work in their field of study in our respective countries.

“This exchange enriches their professional experiences, broadens their cultural exposure, and strengthens the ties and shared values that bind the United States and Ireland.

“Today’s renewal is significant both for the opportunities this exchange program will continue to afford participants, and because, for the first time, we are extending the program for five years instead of three."

Today Minister @peterburkefg and I committed to a 5-year extension of the Ireland Work and Travel (IWT) program between the Government of 🇺🇸 and the Government of 🇮🇪. These opportunities have enriched and strengthened the ties and shared values that bind the U.S and Ireland. pic.twitter.com/3Y4VBY8wmB — Claire Cronin (@USAmbIreland) January 26, 2023

Nicole Elkon, the US Department of State Deputy Assistant Security for the Bureau of Education and Cultural Affairs, said: "The United States looks forward to finalizing this extension of the Ireland Work and Travel Program and reciprocal Work and Holiday Program in Washington, DC, with an exchange of notes.

"Its mission – to increase mutual understanding between the United States and Ireland – remains vital to U.S. national security and building people-to-people connections."

TD Burke, Ireland's Minister of State for European Affairs & Defence, said he was "proud" to agree to the five-year extension which will ensure "more Irish students and graduates will have the opportunity to work in the USA."

Proud to agree a five year extension to the Irish Work and Travel visa today with my colleague @USAmbIreland Claire Cronin, ensuring more Irish students and graduates will have the opportunity to work in the USA 🇺🇸 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/L5mbSY4iO9 — Peter Burke (@peterburkefg) January 26, 2023

What is the Ireland Work and Travel (IWT) Program?

The US Embassy in Ireland says the Ireland Work and Travel program, a category under J-1 Exchange Visitor programs, was first piloted in September 2008 with the goal of enhancing the special ties between the United States and the Republic of Ireland.

Under the program, participants at the post-secondary level may work in their field of university study for up to 12 months and the government of the Republic of Ireland as a reciprocal program arrangement permits US post-secondary students to pursue work and travel opportunities in Ireland under its Work and Holiday program.

Thousands of Irish and US participants have benefited from the opportunity to travel to and work in communities across Ireland and the United States under the Ireland Work and Travel (IWT) Program and the reciprocal Work and Holiday Program (WHP). Unlike other Exchange Visitor Programs, no pre-placement in employment is required for IWT or WHP participants.

Applicants must meet the following program eligibility requirements:

Be a citizen of Ireland

Have completed Level VI of the Irish Higher Education System,

Be a bona fide postsecondary student (i.e., an Irish citizen who will commence their program in the United States within 12 months of the conferring date indicated on their scroll) and provide evidence from the appropriate postsecondary institution to this effect

Vocational students pursuing studies at a tertiary level accredited academic institution are not eligible for participation unless such vocational study is part of a structured program leading to a degree or other credential recognized as equivalent to Level VI of the Irish Higher Education System and unless at least 50 percent or their coursework is academic

Demonstrate sufficient financial resources prior to issuance of a Form DS-2019, so support themselves throughout their exchange visitor program and for their return home.

For more information, interested applicants can check out the US State Department's site on Exchange Visitor Visas.