With Ireland's sweltering June having broken an 83-year record, July saw 7.04 inches (178.9mm) of rainfall. This is the highest recorded rainfall in July since records began in 1981.

July 2023 was the wettest in Ireland in the last 42 years, since records began in 1981, with a calculated 215% of expected rainfall, according to Ireland's meteorological service, Met Eireann.

These new figures have been released just days after Met Eireann's report, "Ireland's Climate Averages 1991-2020", revealed that the average air temperature in Ireland over the last 30 years has increased by 48.6F (9.8C) while rainfall has increased by 7%.

Met Éireann Climatologist and Project Lead Mary Curley told RTÉ's Morning Ireland these results are worrying and that these projections predict wetter and warmer weather for Ireland with all events becoming more extreme.

This July's rainfall was only superseded by the precipitation recorded in July 2009 which recorded an average of 202% of predicted rain. Three of the last 12 months in Ireland were the wettest on record, being October 2022, March 2023 and now July 2023.

June 2023's heat brock an 83-year, with the average temperature, for the first time on record calculated at 60.8F (16C).

Met Éireann Climatologist and Project Lead, Mary Curley, said, following the initial publication of the "Ireland's Climate Averages 1991-2020" report, "We know that the atmosphere is warming and what we’re seeing at the local and national scale fits the international picture.

"Importantly, the data provides information about typical climate conditions for a particular location and is a crucial benchmark for weather and climate conditions. This serves as an important resource for Government and relevant stakeholders to enable informed decision making to benefit society.”

She added: “While these averages give us an up-to-date baseline to compare our current and future weather too, it’s important to remember that weather patterns can vary significantly from year to year.”

The latest forecast for the coming week from Met Eireann is that Ireland's weather will remain "changeable with sunny spells most days, along with rain or showers at times."