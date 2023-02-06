Ireland will provide €2 million in emergency assistance to the people of Türkiye and Syria after devastating earthquakes struck today, February 6.

‘‘The people of Ireland have been shocked by the loss of life in Türkiye and Syria as a result of the devastating earthquakes this morning," Ireland's Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin said on Monday.

"Thousands have already lost their lives and it is feared the numbers will only increase in the days ahead.

"In response, I have made an initial allocation of €2 million to the IFRC and the UN to address the urgent and immediate humanitarian needs of those affected in Türkiye and Syria.”

Ireland's Department of Foreign Affairs said the assistance will support immediate and urgent humanitarian needs on the ground.

The funds will be allocated to the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and the United Nations Syria Cross-Border Humanitarian Fund, which are both best placed to respond immediately and to support local and international organizations already working on the ground to save lives in Turkiye and Northwest Syria.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it continues to monitor the situation closely through its Embassies in Ankara and Cairo and is in close contact with United Nations and aid agency representatives on their response as the extent of the devastation and level of need becomes clearer.

The Irish Embassy in Turkey provided information for Irish citizens in the affected area.

Elsewhere, President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins offered his solidarity, saying: "As President of Ireland, may I offer my profound sympathy on behalf of the people of Ireland to the peoples of Türkiye and Syria who are experiencing the devastating earthquakes which have taken place this morning.

“All of our thoughts are with those who have lost loved ones and those have been injured, and we send our support to those emergency services who continue with the work of rescuing and protection of those impacted by these terrible tragedies.

“As President of Ireland, I wish to assure those members of the Turkish and Syrian communities living in Ireland who may have relatives directly impacted that we are offering them our solidarity at this time.”

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD) said at 3:35 pm local time on Monday that two earthquakes had occurred, a 7.7-magnitude earthquake in Pazarcık, Kahramanmaraş at 04:17 am, followed by an additional 7.6 magnitude earthquake in Elbistan at 1:24 pm.

AFAD said all of its provincial offices have been placed on high alert and all teams, starting with search and rescue workers, were being deployed to the affected area.

More than 2,300 people have been killed between Turkey and Syria, according to CNN, which noted that Monday's earthquake is believed to be the strongest to hit Turkey since 1939.

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that in addition to NATO and the European Union, Turkey has received aid offers from 45 countries.

"Everyone is putting their heart and soul into efforts, although the winter season, cold weather, and the earthquake happening during the night make things more difficult," Erdogan told reporters on Monday.

He added: "Today is a day for 85 million to be together as one heart."