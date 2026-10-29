Ballinahown in Co Westmeath was named Ireland's Tidiest Town - as well as Ireland's Tidiest Village - for 2026 during the recent SuperValu TidyTowns awards ceremony, which was hosted at Croke Park in Dublin.

"This is 30 years in the making and is the culmination of so many people choosing to make the place they call home a tidier, more sustainable and an even more beautiful place!" the Ballinahown Community Group said on social media after its big win.

"The level of competition is so high and we are so incredibly proud and blown away by our community & of our beautiful village and all that we have accomplished together," the group added.

Thanking "each and every" volunteer and supporter, the Ballinahown Community Group said it was dedicating its award to "our visionary Helen Conneely."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ballinahown Community Development (@ballinahown_village)

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936 towns - the highest number of entries ever - competed in this year's SuperValu TidyTowns competition.

Ireland's Minister for Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht, Dara Calleary TD, announced Ballinhahown as Ireland’s Tidiest Town as well as Ireland’s Tidiest Village at this year's award ceremony. He also presented the Gaeltacht Award to Carraig Airt, Co Donegal.

Minister of State at the Department of Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht, Jerry Buttimer TD, presented the Young Persons in TidyTowns award to Dromiskin, Co Louth.

“I offer my heartiest congratulations to Ballinahown and its TidyTowns volunteers for becoming Ireland’s Tidiest Town for 2026," Minister Calleary said.

“This is a wonderful achievement and a special moment of immense pride for Ballinahown and indeed the wider county of Westmeath.

“Having consistently entered the competition over the last 40 years and winning the title of Ireland’s Tidiest Village in 2024, Ballinahown has finally achieved their goal of winning the competition outright.

"This achievement today continues to showcase all that is good about resilience, innovation, sustainability, community spirit and volunteerism.

"This is even more impressive given the fantastic results the village has achieved over the last three years with a population of just 160 people.

"This dedication is at the core of what the competition is all about.”

The Minister continued: “I want to congratulate all the winners today. The standard of competition was exceptionally high this year in all categories, with a record 936 entries received overall from 1,000 active groups nationwide.

“In particular, I recognise the vital role of TidyTowns volunteers across the country who are working so hard all year round to ensure our communities are vibrant, sustainable places to live, work and visit. The passion and dedication of these volunteers is the embodiment of everything that is good in our communities.

“Investment in our communities through this wonderful competition reaps long-term rewards for all, as showcased by the winning groups here today. The impact of the Supervalu TidyTowns competition is clear to see, particularly in fostering inclusion, sustainability and community engagement.”

Read more Co Leitrim town named as Ireland's Tidiest for 2025

2026 SuperValu TidyTowns - National Award winners

Ireland's Tidiest Village 2026

Ballinahown, Co Westmeath

Ireland's Tidiest Small Town 2026

Abbeyleix, Co Laois

Ireland's Tidiest Large Town 2026

Buncrana, Co Donegal

Ireland's Tidiest Large Urban Centre 2026

Tralee, Co Kerry

2026 SuperValu TidyTowns - Regional Award winners

Midlands & East: Ballinahown, Co Donegal

North West & West: Buncrana, Co Donegal

South East: Leighlinbridge, Co Carlow

South West & Mid-West: Tralee, Co Kerry

2026 SuperValu TidyTowns - Special Award winners

Greenways & Active Travel Award

Greenway Winners: Tralee TidyTowns, Co Kerry and Headford TidyTowns, Co Galway

Active Travel Winner: Balla TidyTowns, Co Mayo

Sustainable Development Goals Award

Village / Small Town: Castlegregory TidyTowns, Co Kerry

Large Town / Large Urban Centre: Swords TidyTowns, Co Dublin

Overall Runner-up: Balla TidyTowns, Co Mayo

Youth Award: Blackrock TidyTowns, Co Louth

Leave No Trace Award

National Winner: Raheny Tidy Village, Co Dublin

Tree Project Award

National Winner: Kilsheelan TidyTowns, Co Tipperary

The Climate Action Award

Village / Small Town: Balla TidyTowns, Co Mayo

Large Town / Large Urban Centre: St Anne’s City Farm, Co Dublin

Overall Runner-Up: Glounthaune TidyTowns, Co Cork

Special Youth Award: Blessington TidyTowns, Co Wicklow

Gum Litter Taskforce Award

Village / Small Town: Ballygar TidyTowns, Co Galway

Large Town / Large Urban Centre: Tuam TidyTowns, Co Galway

Overall Winner: Ballygar TidyTowns, Co Galway

EPA Circular Economy Award

Highly Commended: Swords TidyTowns, Co Dublin Enniscorthy TidyTowns, Co Wexford

3rd Prize: Rush TidyTowns, Co Dublin

2nd Prize: Mitchelstown TidyTowns, Co Cork

National Winner: Monaghan TidyTowns, Co Monaghan

Circular Economy Award

Award Winner: Sneem TidyTowns, Co Kerry

The Waters and Communities Award

National Winner: Ballinahown Community Development, Co Westmeath

Regional Winners: Midlands & East: Ballinahown Community Development, Co Westmeath North West & West: North Monaghan Environmental Fishing Club, Co Monaghan South West & Mid West: Sneem TidyTowns, Co Kerry South East: Kilsheelan TidyTowns, Co Tipperary

Regional Winners: Regional Runner-Up Award Winners: Midlands & East: Lusk TidyTowns, Co Dublin North West & West: Buncrana TidyTowns, Co Donegal South West & Mid West: Portmagee TidyTowns, Co Kerry South East: Marlfield Tidy Village, Co Tipperary



All-Ireland Pollinator Plan - Local Authority Pollinator Award

National Winner: Raheny Tidy Village, Co Dublin

Best Newcomer: Quin Village TidyTowns, Co Clare

Regional Village / Small Town: Midlands & East: Abbeyleix TidyTowns, Co Laois North West & West: Baile Slachtmhar Bhéal an Mhuirthead, Co Mhaigh Eo South West & Mid West: Sneem TidyTowns, Co Kerry South East: Tullahought TidyTowns, Co Kilkenny

Regional Large Town / Urban Centre Midlands & East: Raheny Tidy Village, Co Dublin North West & West: Cavan TidyTowns, Co Cavan South West & Mid West: Tralee TidyTowns, Co Kerry South East: Enniscorthy TidyTowns, Co Wexford



Dark Sky Ireland Award

National Winner: Newport TidyTowns, Co Mayo

Highly Commended: Cloughjordan TidyTowns, Co Tipperary Portmagee TidyTowns, Co Kerry Tulla TidyTowns, Co Clare Ballybunion North Kerry Environmental Forum, Co Kerry

Village / Small Town: Allihies Coastal Education Hub, Co Cork

Large Town / Urban Centre: [no applicants]

Dementia Inclusive Community Award

Village / Small Town Runner Up: Kilsheelan TidyTowns, Co Tipperary

Village Small Town Winner: Balla TidyTowns, Co Mayo

Large Town / Large Urban Centre Runner Up: Tralee TidyTowns, Co Kerry

Large Town / Large Urban Centre Winner: Clonakilty TidyTowns, Co Cork

Island Award - Duais an Oileáin

Highly Commended: Sherkin Island, Co Cork

National Winner: Bere Island, Co Cork

Gradam Na Gaeltachta

Ardmholadh: Béal an Mhuirthead, Co Mhaigh Eo

Buaiteoir Náisiúnta: Carraig Airt, Co Dhún na nGall

Young Persons in TidyTowns Award

National Winner: Dromiskin TidyTowns, Co Louth

Highly Commended Certificate: Midlands & East: Blessington TidyTowns, Co Wicklow North West & West: Portumna TidyTowns, Co Galway South West & Mid West: Tipperary TidyTowns, Co Tipperary South East: Mitchelstown TidyTowns, Co Cork

Regional Winners: Midlands & East: Dromiskin TidyTowns, Co Louth North West & West: Balla TidyTowns, Co Mayo South West & Mid West: Kilsheelan TidyTowns, Co Tipperary South East: Corofin TidyTowns, Co Clare



Town Centre First Award

3rd Prize: Dundalk TidyTowns, Co Louth

2nd Prize: Courtown TidyTowns, Co Wexford

National Winner: Kilmallock TidyTowns, Co Limerick

Tiny TidyTowns School Award

National Winner: Scoil na Mainistreach, Celbridge, Co Kildare

Regional Winners: Midlands & East: Scoil na Mainistreach, Celbridge, Co Kildare North West & West: Scoil Sheamais Naofa, Barna, Co Galway South West & Mid West: Scoil na mBuachaillí, Clonakilty, Co Cork South East: St. Declan’s NS, Ardmore, Co Waterford



SuperValu Inclusive Communities Award