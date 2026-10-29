Ballinahown in Co Westmeath was named Ireland's Tidiest Town - as well as Ireland's Tidiest Village - for 2026 during the recent SuperValu TidyTowns awards ceremony, which was hosted at Croke Park in Dublin.
"This is 30 years in the making and is the culmination of so many people choosing to make the place they call home a tidier, more sustainable and an even more beautiful place!" the Ballinahown Community Group said on social media after its big win.
"The level of competition is so high and we are so incredibly proud and blown away by our community & of our beautiful village and all that we have accomplished together," the group added.
Thanking "each and every" volunteer and supporter, the Ballinahown Community Group said it was dedicating its award to "our visionary Helen Conneely."
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936 towns - the highest number of entries ever - competed in this year's SuperValu TidyTowns competition.
Ireland's Minister for Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht, Dara Calleary TD, announced Ballinhahown as Ireland’s Tidiest Town as well as Ireland’s Tidiest Village at this year's award ceremony. He also presented the Gaeltacht Award to Carraig Airt, Co Donegal.
Minister of State at the Department of Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht, Jerry Buttimer TD, presented the Young Persons in TidyTowns award to Dromiskin, Co Louth.
“I offer my heartiest congratulations to Ballinahown and its TidyTowns volunteers for becoming Ireland’s Tidiest Town for 2026," Minister Calleary said.
“This is a wonderful achievement and a special moment of immense pride for Ballinahown and indeed the wider county of Westmeath.
“Having consistently entered the competition over the last 40 years and winning the title of Ireland’s Tidiest Village in 2024, Ballinahown has finally achieved their goal of winning the competition outright.
"This achievement today continues to showcase all that is good about resilience, innovation, sustainability, community spirit and volunteerism.
"This is even more impressive given the fantastic results the village has achieved over the last three years with a population of just 160 people.
"This dedication is at the core of what the competition is all about.”
The Minister continued: “I want to congratulate all the winners today. The standard of competition was exceptionally high this year in all categories, with a record 936 entries received overall from 1,000 active groups nationwide.
“In particular, I recognise the vital role of TidyTowns volunteers across the country who are working so hard all year round to ensure our communities are vibrant, sustainable places to live, work and visit. The passion and dedication of these volunteers is the embodiment of everything that is good in our communities.
“Investment in our communities through this wonderful competition reaps long-term rewards for all, as showcased by the winning groups here today. The impact of the Supervalu TidyTowns competition is clear to see, particularly in fostering inclusion, sustainability and community engagement.”
2026 SuperValu TidyTowns - National Award winners
Ireland's Tidiest Village 2026
- Ballinahown, Co Westmeath
Ireland's Tidiest Small Town 2026
- Abbeyleix, Co Laois
Ireland's Tidiest Large Town 2026
- Buncrana, Co Donegal
Ireland's Tidiest Large Urban Centre 2026
- Tralee, Co Kerry
2026 SuperValu TidyTowns - Regional Award winners
- Midlands & East: Ballinahown, Co Donegal
- North West & West: Buncrana, Co Donegal
- South East: Leighlinbridge, Co Carlow
- South West & Mid-West: Tralee, Co Kerry
2026 SuperValu TidyTowns - Special Award winners
Greenways & Active Travel Award
- Greenway Winners: Tralee TidyTowns, Co Kerry and Headford TidyTowns, Co Galway
- Active Travel Winner: Balla TidyTowns, Co Mayo
Sustainable Development Goals Award
- Village / Small Town: Castlegregory TidyTowns, Co Kerry
- Large Town / Large Urban Centre: Swords TidyTowns, Co Dublin
- Overall Runner-up: Balla TidyTowns, Co Mayo
- Youth Award: Blackrock TidyTowns, Co Louth
Leave No Trace Award
- National Winner: Raheny Tidy Village, Co Dublin
Tree Project Award
- National Winner: Kilsheelan TidyTowns, Co Tipperary
The Climate Action Award
- Village / Small Town: Balla TidyTowns, Co Mayo
- Large Town / Large Urban Centre: St Anne’s City Farm, Co Dublin
- Overall Runner-Up: Glounthaune TidyTowns, Co Cork
- Special Youth Award: Blessington TidyTowns, Co Wicklow
Gum Litter Taskforce Award
- Village / Small Town: Ballygar TidyTowns, Co Galway
- Large Town / Large Urban Centre: Tuam TidyTowns, Co Galway
- Overall Winner: Ballygar TidyTowns, Co Galway
EPA Circular Economy Award
- Highly Commended:
- Swords TidyTowns, Co Dublin
- Enniscorthy TidyTowns, Co Wexford
- 3rd Prize: Rush TidyTowns, Co Dublin
- 2nd Prize: Mitchelstown TidyTowns, Co Cork
- National Winner: Monaghan TidyTowns, Co Monaghan
Circular Economy Award
- Award Winner: Sneem TidyTowns, Co Kerry
The Waters and Communities Award
- National Winner: Ballinahown Community Development, Co Westmeath
Regional Winners:
- Midlands & East: Ballinahown Community Development, Co Westmeath
- North West & West: North Monaghan Environmental Fishing Club, Co Monaghan
- South West & Mid West: Sneem TidyTowns, Co Kerry
- South East: Kilsheelan TidyTowns, Co Tipperary
- Regional Runner-Up Award Winners:
- Midlands & East: Lusk TidyTowns, Co Dublin
- North West & West: Buncrana TidyTowns, Co Donegal
- South West & Mid West: Portmagee TidyTowns, Co Kerry
- South East: Marlfield Tidy Village, Co Tipperary
All-Ireland Pollinator Plan - Local Authority Pollinator Award
- National Winner: Raheny Tidy Village, Co Dublin
- Best Newcomer: Quin Village TidyTowns, Co Clare
- Regional Village / Small Town:
- Midlands & East: Abbeyleix TidyTowns, Co Laois
- North West & West: Baile Slachtmhar Bhéal an Mhuirthead, Co Mhaigh Eo
- South West & Mid West: Sneem TidyTowns, Co Kerry
- South East: Tullahought TidyTowns, Co Kilkenny
- Regional Large Town / Urban Centre
- Midlands & East: Raheny Tidy Village, Co Dublin
- North West & West: Cavan TidyTowns, Co Cavan
- South West & Mid West: Tralee TidyTowns, Co Kerry
- South East: Enniscorthy TidyTowns, Co Wexford
Dark Sky Ireland Award
- National Winner: Newport TidyTowns, Co Mayo
- Highly Commended:
- Cloughjordan TidyTowns, Co Tipperary
- Portmagee TidyTowns, Co Kerry
- Tulla TidyTowns, Co Clare
- Ballybunion North Kerry Environmental Forum, Co Kerry
- Village / Small Town: Allihies Coastal Education Hub, Co Cork
- Large Town / Urban Centre: [no applicants]
Dementia Inclusive Community Award
- Village / Small Town Runner Up: Kilsheelan TidyTowns, Co Tipperary
- Village Small Town Winner: Balla TidyTowns, Co Mayo
- Large Town / Large Urban Centre Runner Up: Tralee TidyTowns, Co Kerry
- Large Town / Large Urban Centre Winner: Clonakilty TidyTowns, Co Cork
Island Award - Duais an Oileáin
- Highly Commended: Sherkin Island, Co Cork
- National Winner: Bere Island, Co Cork
Gradam Na Gaeltachta
- Ardmholadh: Béal an Mhuirthead, Co Mhaigh Eo
- Buaiteoir Náisiúnta: Carraig Airt, Co Dhún na nGall
Young Persons in TidyTowns Award
- National Winner: Dromiskin TidyTowns, Co Louth
- Highly Commended Certificate:
- Midlands & East: Blessington TidyTowns, Co Wicklow
- North West & West: Portumna TidyTowns, Co Galway
- South West & Mid West: Tipperary TidyTowns, Co Tipperary
- South East: Mitchelstown TidyTowns, Co Cork
- Regional Winners:
- Midlands & East: Dromiskin TidyTowns, Co Louth
- North West & West: Balla TidyTowns, Co Mayo
- South West & Mid West: Kilsheelan TidyTowns, Co Tipperary
- South East: Corofin TidyTowns, Co Clare
Town Centre First Award
- 3rd Prize: Dundalk TidyTowns, Co Louth
- 2nd Prize: Courtown TidyTowns, Co Wexford
- National Winner: Kilmallock TidyTowns, Co Limerick
Tiny TidyTowns School Award
- National Winner: Scoil na Mainistreach, Celbridge, Co Kildare
- Regional Winners:
- Midlands & East: Scoil na Mainistreach, Celbridge, Co Kildare
- North West & West: Scoil Sheamais Naofa, Barna, Co Galway
- South West & Mid West: Scoil na mBuachaillí, Clonakilty, Co Cork
- South East: St. Declan’s NS, Ardmore, Co Waterford
SuperValu Inclusive Communities Award
- National Winner: Glenbeigh TidyTowns, Co Kerry
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