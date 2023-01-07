Ireland's population will rise above six million by 2050, according to a new study.

The study, conducted by the International Data Base at the US Census Bureau, predicts that Ireland's population will rise by 33% by 2050, the second-highest projected increase of all European nations.

The study, which predicts population changes between 2017 and 2050, predicts that Ireland's population will jump from 4.76 million in 2017 to 6.33 million in 2050, a rise of 33.04%.

Only Luxembourg, which is predicted to rise 48.37% from 583,000 to 865,000, is expected to record a higher rate of population growth during the period.

The UK's population is expected to rise above 70 million by 2050, jumping from 66.18 million in 2017 to 71.154 million in 2050, a rise of 7.51%.

A total of 24 European nations are expected to experience population decline during the period, with Germany's population projected to decrease by 11 million people by 2050.

The study projects that Germany's 2017 population of 82.11 million will become 71.54 million by 2050, a fall of 12.87%.

Moldova is expected to record the largest population decrease in Europe, with its population set to be almost slashed in half by 2050. Its population is expected to fall 44.16% from 4.05 million in 2017 to just 2.26 million in 2050.

Ireland's population has already risen significantly since 2017.

Last year, Ireland's population moved above five million for the first time since 1841 before the outbreak of the Famine.

The population of Ireland stood at 5,123,536 on April 3, 2022, according to the latest census data.

The new figure represents a 7.6 percent increase in the population in Ireland since the 2016 census, having risen from 4,761,865.