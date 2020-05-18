Ireland could be set for a mini-heatwave this week with temperatures set to soar to 72F (22C).

The timing couldn't be better either, as the imminent good weather almost perfectly coincides with the easing of some COVID-19 lockdown regulations, which comes into effect on Monday and allows up to four people gather in an outdoor public place.

Met Éireann, Ireland's national meteorological service, forecasts that the good weather will kick in tomorrow on May 19 after some scattered showers on Monday.

Tuesday morning will dawn gray and cloudy before sunny spells break out in the afternoon.

Temperatures on Tuesday will range between 61 and 72F with some light breezes, according to Met Éireann.

The weather will be warmest in the midlands and in the east of the country in the Greater Dublin area.

The good weather is expected to hold on Wednesday with temperatures again reaching 72F in some parts of the country.

Again, the midlands and the Greater Dublin Area will enjoy the best of the mini-heatwave with some rain forecast in the west and south-west of the country, while moderate breezes are forecast in south Leinster and south Munster.

Temperatures will again soar to around 72F in other parts of the country on Wednesday with long sunny spells.

Unfortunately, the incoming good weather appears to be shortlived with much cooler temperatures forecast for Thursday.

Temperatures will drop to between 54 and 59F on Wednesday with rain expected in most parts of the country on Thursday morning.

Met Éireann expects the cloud cover to break, however, leaving clear and sunny conditions by Thursday afternoon.

It looks like it will be a similar story this weekend with temperatures set to remain below 60F, so enjoy the good weather while it lasts.

