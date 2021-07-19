The Republic of Ireland’s general advisory to avoid non-essential travel has officially expired, effectively reopening international travel for the country from today, July 19.

Ireland’s return to international travel comes as it joins the EU Digital COVID Certificate (DCC) scheme, which provides verification of full vaccination, negative COVID test results, or recovery from COVID within the last six months. People in Ireland began receiving their certificates last week.

On Monday, however, there were reports that the Irish government’s DCC helpline was overwhelmed. Reports have also emerged that Irish passport holders in Northern Ireland do not have access to the EU DCC scheme, though Northern Ireland is expected to roll out its own vaccine passport "later in July."

As part of the DCC scheme, vaccinated travelers from most non-EU countries arriving in the Republic of Ireland can also avail of rolled-back restrictions. For instance, travelers arriving in the Republic of Ireland from the US who can provide valid proof of vaccination no longer have to provide pre-departure test results or self-isolate upon arrival. (Some airlines, however, are still requiring test results before travel.)

All arrivals into the Republic of Ireland, regardless of vaccination status, are still required to complete the online Passenger Locator Form.

If you are planning on traveling to and or from the Republic of Ireland, you are encouraged to stay up to date with the latest travel advice which is subject to change. You can view the Irish government's travel advice here.

With the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) saying that today's easing of restrictions is a "day of hope," Ireland's airports and airlines marked the return of international travel today across social media.

Dublin Airport said today is a "momentous day:"

It’s a momentous day for all of us @DublinAirport seeing our customers return & our food & beverage outlets open again. #DUBWelcomeBack #Wemissedyou ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tJtjuvcNLD — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) July 19, 2021

Shannon Airport in Co Clare said it feels "so good" to welcome travelers back.

We've loved seeing the smiling faces of our passengers today, flying to long awaited family reunions and holidays.💕 It feels so good to welcome you back. 😊#shannonairport #july19th pic.twitter.com/tJMnGxSdhd — Shannon Airport (@ShannonAirport) July 19, 2021

Ireland West Airport in Co Mayo said today is "a good day."

Today is a good day, as for first time in almost 18 months travel restrictions are lifted & eligible passengers can travel unrestricted between Ireland, the UK & Europe - we can’t wait for more pics like this over coming months on beaches in Portugal, Spain & Italy ❤️❤️😀🛫🛫 pic.twitter.com/PKXU6PWG3l — Ireland West Airport (@Irelandwest) July 19, 2021

RyanAir said to its passengers "let's do our best to help each other:"

✈️ Non-essential travel resumes in Ireland. 🇮🇪 🧑‍✈️👩‍✈️ Best of luck to our inflight and ground staff. 🥂 To all our passengers, you've earned. It won't be perfect; let's do our best to help each other. 😎 Sunshine and family time awaits. pic.twitter.com/w3npGQ3aaH — Ryanair (@Ryanair) July 19, 2021

Aer Lingus shared this picture of a clearly delighted young traveler:

The day before international travel resumed for Ireland, Dublin and Cork Airport shared this video advising passengers that they're "ready when you are:

