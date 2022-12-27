The Ireland Funds has awarded a total of $1,000,000 to 74 not-for-profit organizations in 23 counties across the island of Ireland.

The donations were awarded through the global philanthropic network's Heart of the Community Fund 2022, which provides critical and timely funding by responding to the needs of communities.

49 organizations in the Republic of Ireland along with 25 non-profit organizations in Northern Ireland received grant funding.

Proud to announce that our Heart of the Community Fund 2022 has awarded $1m to orgs spanning 23 counties across the island of Ireland. We were blown away by the innovation & commitment detailed in the applications & can’t wait to watch the impact unfold. #TheIrelandFundsIsThere pic.twitter.com/UaQJTsBEaL — The Ireland Funds (@TheIrelandFunds) December 20, 2022

The Ireland Funds originally launched The Heart of the Community Fund in 2021 to support organizations striving to meet the ever-growing needs of people across the island of Ireland. The grants have been distributed to organizations working under The Ireland Funds’ four pillars of Arts & Culture, Community Development, Education, and Peace & Reconciliation.

The Heart of the Community Fund 2022 will provide grants to 30 organizations new to The Ireland Funds, and 44 charity partners which also received funding previously.

Organizations in the Republic of Ireland which will receive funding include AsIAM, Ireland’s National Autism Charity; Midlands Science, which promotes STEM education in the midlands; The CARI Foundation in Limerick, which provides therapy and support to victims of child sexual abuse; Children in Hospital Ireland, which promotes the welfare of children in the healthcare system; Cork University Hospital Charity; Kerry Writers’ Museum; Meath Women’s Refuge and many more.

Organizations in Northern Ireland which will be supported through the fund include the Artillery Youth Centre, which provides youth services throughout North Belfast; 174 Trust, which provides a shared space for members of the Protestant and Catholic communities to participate in activities; the Holywell Trust in Derry~Londonderry, which delivers a range of projects to meet the needs of local people; Kinship Care Northern Ireland; Lyric Theatre; Parenting NI and North Belfast Women’s Initiative and Support Project to name a few.

Siobhán Gallagher, Executive Director of The Ireland Funds, said: “The Ireland Funds is proud to continue to build on the success of the Heart of the Community Fund and to support Ireland’s non-profit sector, North and South, with this latest round of $1,000,000.

"It is our hope that these grants will impact and enhance the lives of thousands of people, changing them for the better.”

You can learn more about the Heart of the Community Fund, including how to donate, here.