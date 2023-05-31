Ireland was basking in the sunshine on Tuesday, May 30 with record-breaking temperatures and gloriously clear skies.

Ireland was snapped from her best angle during Tuesday's sunny spell by none other than the International Space Station, as seen on the 'ISS Above You' Twitter account.

The otherworldly clip, captured at 6:33 pm Irish time, shows the southwest of Ireland looking only gorgeous:

Superbly clear skies over the southwest of Ireland 🇮🇪 and we have this breathtaking view that was captured live at 6:33 PM BST today from the @Space_Station (The view finishes over south Wales and a more cloudy southern UK)@rtenews @corkcitycouncil @MetEireann @PortofCork

May… pic.twitter.com/TNwnG3Mo1i — ISS Above (@ISSAboveYou) May 30, 2023

Elsewhere, BBC TV and Senior Weather Presenter Barra Best shared an out-of-the-world snap of Ireland, courtesy of NASA:

There she is. The Emerald Isle in today’s clear sky. Via ⁦@NASAEarth⁩. pic.twitter.com/Ze0ds2ql0D — Barra Best (@barrabest) May 30, 2023

The folks behind Carlow Weather also shared NASA's heavenly shots on Tuesday:

Up to 23c now and look at this high resolution satellite from NASA today. Ireland looking mighty! pic.twitter.com/CvGEhcDro1 — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) May 30, 2023

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

The spectacular pictures of Ireland from above came after Met Éireann, Ireland’s meteorological service, announced earlier on Tuesday that the UV index across the country would be high and encouraged people to say safe by seeking shade and wearing SPF and cooler clothing.

Later in the day, Met Éireann confirmed it had recorded the highest air temperature so far this year at its synoptic stations, with 24.9°C reported at Shannon Airport in Co Clare.

Mount Dillon in Co Roscommon wasn't far behind with a high temperature of 24.2°C.

We have recorded the highest air temperature so far this year at our synoptic stations, 24.9°C was reported at Shannon Airport, Co. Clare🌡️☀️⤵️ pic.twitter.com/iRzIS6w0Eu — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 30, 2023

Northern Ireland also recorded its highest temperatures of 2023, according to the UK Met Office, with Castlederg in Co Tyrone reaching 24.5°C.

📈 25 Celsius has been recorded in the UK for the first time since 12th September 2022 🥶 But it wasn't warm everywhere today - where the cloud persisted it was much cooler and even chilly on eastern coasts pic.twitter.com/OaWtzUWBGw — Met Office (@metoffice) May 30, 2023

Met Éireann noted that there is a Condition Orange Fire Danger Notice in operation until June 6, though it will likely be extended. The service advised not to ignite naked flames in any woodland or grassland areas as ground conditions are "quite dry."

For Wednesday, Met Éireann is forecasting more sunny weather, with top temperatures ranging from 18 to 25 or 26 degrees Celsius.

Ireland's sunny spell is set to stay in place through the June Bank Holiday weekend, with Met Éireann forecasting "lots of sunshine and just a little patchy cloud" and afternoon highs ranging from 18 to 23 degrees Celsius.

According to Met Éireann, the highest air temperature recorded in the 20th century in Ireland was 32.5°C at Boora, Co Offaly on June 29, 1976.