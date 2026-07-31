The funeral arrangements for Glen Hansard, the Irish Oscar winner who died in a motorcycle crash in Dublin on July 29, were announced in a notice on RIP.ie on Friday.

A public wake for Hansard will take place in the Baroque Chapel at the Irish Museum of Modern Art in Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Dublin 8, between 11 am and 4 pm on Monday, August 3

Hansard will lie in repose for those wishing to pay their respects, the RIP.ie notice says.

A funeral for Hansard will then take place in St. Patrick's Cathedral, Dublin 8 at 1:30 pm on Tuesday, August 4.

The notice on RIP.ie says the funeral will be open to the public, but added: "Access inside the Cathedral will be extremely limited given the numbers expected."

The funeral will be live-streamed online, and "music at the funeral will be provided by Glen's friends and family," the RIP.ie notice says.

RTÉ has confirmed that Hansard's funeral will also be broadcast on the RTÉ News channel.

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Hansard, of Celbridge, Co Kildare and formerly of Ballymun, Dublin, died on July 29.

The notice on RIP.ie reads: "Deeply regretted and lovingly remembered by his devoted wife Maire, his cherished son Christy, his brothers Gary, Dylan, Richard and David, his sister Martina, his sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, lifelong friends, fellow musicians, neighbours and by the many people throughout Ireland and across the world whose lives were touched, inspired and enriched by his music, friendship and generosity."

Hansard's family has asked that in lieu of flowers or gifts, donations be made to Simon Community or Ukrainian Action.

Earlier in the week, Dublin Simon Community paid tribute to Hansard, saying: "While known to many as a genius songwriter and storyteller, for us, he was threefold that, in his generosity, a true advocate for our work and a giant in the fight against homelessness."

In 2010, Hansard organized a Christmas Eve Busk outside the Gaiety Theatre in Dublin, which the Simon Community now says has become "an iconic Dublin Christmas event, a festive singsong that spread cheer but also raised vital awareness of the homelessness crisis as well as funds to keep our essential services running."

The charity added: "Thanks to Glen, over two million euro has been raised and used directly to support people when they needed it most."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dublin Simon Community (@dublinsimoncommunity)

Meanwhile, in 2022, Hansard teamed up with Ukrainian Action and his "Once" co-star Markéta Irglová for "Take Heart."

Hansard said the song "is a single flower placed at the foot of all this devastation, a candle lit among the millions placed helplessly at the doors of embassies or left burning in windows; it’s a prayer sent up into the great cloud of goodwill that circles the globe."

Hansard, who formerly fronted The Frames and featured in the Irish film "The Commitments," is perhaps best known for "Falling Slowly," his song with Markéta Irglová that won the Best Original Song Oscar in 2008.

On July 29, Hansard's management confirmed in a statement that the Irish singer-songwriter had passed away earlier that morning.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glen Hansard (@glenhansard)

Separately, Gardaí announced that day they were appealing for witnesses following a fatal single-vehicle collision on Lower Road, Strawberry Beds, Lucan, Dublin early that morning.

Without naming Hansard, Gardaí said they treated a motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, at the scene on the R109 Lower Road, between Tinkers Hill (R121) and Rugged Lane, but he was pronounced deceased a short time later.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lucan Garda Station at (01) 666 7300, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

It has since emerged that Hansard played in a music session at the Wren's Nest Pub, not far from the scene of the fatal motorcycle crash, just hours before his passing.

Tributes to Hansard have been widespread.