Gardaí have launched an investigation after a man in his 40s was fatally shot in Ballymun on Thursday evening.

The victim was shot several times as he walked along Belclare Terrace in Ballymun at around 9 p.m. and he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's body was moved to the Dublin City Mortuary on Friday morning where Dr. Linda Mulligan from the Office of the State Pathologist will carry out a post-mortem later in the day.

Gardaí have set up an incident room at Ballymun Garda Station and are appealing to anyone with information to come forward, especially anyone who was in the Belclare area between 8 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. on Thursday.

The Garda Technical Bureau also carried out an investigation at the scene in the Belclare housing estate, close to where the man lived with his son and his mother.

The victim was known to gardaí, but not for serious crime and RTÉ reports that he had several convictions for shoplifting and theft.

Meanwhile, the Irish Times states that the man was an associate of a Kinahan gang member - one of the most dangerous and notorious gangs in Ireland.

The Kinahan's ongoing feud with the Hutch crime family has claimed the lives of 18 people since 2015 and the victim was reportedly close to a man who was described in court as a Kinahan gunman. However, it is currently unclear whether the shooting was related to the Hutch-Kinahan feud.

Gardaí say that they are aware of videos and images that have circulated on social media in the wake of the attack and have asked people not to share sensitive footage related to the incident.

They are also urging anyone with dashcam or mobile phone footage to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact Ballymun Garda Station on 01-6664400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111, or any garda station.