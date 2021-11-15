Gardaí are investigating after the bodies of an elderly couple were found in unexplained circumstances in a house in Kenmare, County Kerry.

The man and woman, who were both aged 83, were found at around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday in a house in Dromneavane, Kenmare.

The Irish Times report that a relative called to the house and found a note on the door before notifying gardaí.

Emergency services rushed to the house, but the man and woman were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Their bodies have since been removed to University Hospital Kerry for post-mortem examinations.

Gardaí have cordoned off the area and requested the services of the State Pathologist's office, while garda technical experts have begun an investigation at the house.

There were no signs of forced entry at the house and neither the man nor his wife showed any signs of physical injury, according to the Irish Times.

The scene has been preserved pending the results of the post-mortems, which are expected to be carried out on Monday.

The couple are believed to have died within 24 hours of being found.

Gardaí have begun door-to-door inquiries in the Kenmare area, while they are also examining CCTV footage from Kenmare Town.

They are not currently looking for any suspect in connection with the deaths.

The Irish Examiner reports that the couple were originally from England and had lived in Kenmare for many years.

Kenmare councilor Patrick Connor-Scarteen told the Examiner that locals were shocked and upset by the news.

"People in Kenmare are shocked at this very tragic news and our thoughts and prayers are with their families and friends," he said.