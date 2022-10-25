The GAA has announced its live, highlights, and on-demand media rights arrangements for the next five years (2023-27 seasons inclusive) after the conclusion of negotiations with its television, streaming, and radio partners in recent weeks.

The GAA said in a statement on October 25 that exclusive championship games will be made available on the GAAGO platform in Ireland and overseas from the 2023 season onwards.

RTÉ television will continue to show 31 championship games across the island of Ireland and the BBC retains its Ulster SFC rights.

The GAA is pleased to announce its live, highlights and on-demand media rights arrangements for the next five years (2023-27 seasons inclusive) after the conclusion of negotiations with its television, streaming and radio partners in recent weeks — The GAA (@officialgaa) October 25, 2022

BBC will also simulcast with RTÉ the All-Ireland semi-finals and finals in addition to broadcasting at least one of the finals on the wider BBC TV network annually.

Executive Editor of BBC Sport NI, Neil Brittain, said: “The All-Ireland Senior Football and Hurling finals are significant sporting events, and we look forward to bringing them to viewers across the UK via the BBC’s digital and linear platforms.

“This new broadcast deal will transform the BBC’s coverage of Gaelic Games and delivers free-to-air coverage of the Ulster Senior Football Championship, the Allianz Leagues, and the All-Ireland series via BBC iPlayer, BBC Sounds, and the BBC Sport website.

“This agreement adds to the long-term contracts that BBC Sport NI already has in place for football, rugby, and the North-West 200.”

BBC and GAA agree a new five-year broadcast deal More to come in 2023#BBCGAA — BBC SPORT NI (@BBCSPORTNI) October 25, 2022

RTÉ will televise the Joe McDonagh cup final, both Tailteann cup semi-finals and the final for the next five years. Additional streaming details from these competitions will follow in due course.

A new sharing arrangement between RTÉ and TG4 will see an increase in the number of Saturday night free-to-air Allianz League games broadcast while TG4 will continue to broadcast Sunday afternoon and non-regular round Allianz League games. BBC will also stream up to 10 Allianz League games involving Ulster teams per season.

TG4 and RTÉ will continue to provide coverage of the AIB GAA club championships.

TG4 has also retained the rights to the Electric Ireland GAA Minor Championships, Eirgrid GAA Football U20 Championship, O’Neills.com GAA Hurling U20 championship, Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education, Masita GAA post-primary and winter provincial competitions.

RTÉ will broadcast at least nine live camogie matches per annum, continue their Sunday night highlights show and introduce a second highlights offering. TG4 will also carry Monday night highlights and other GAA programming as per previous years.

GAAGO will continue to stream matches to the diaspora worldwide and the EU pilot with Galician media outlet TVG is also planned to continue.

Overall, approximately 200 games will be broadcast every year.

Read more WATCH: New documentary chronicles 30 years of New York Ladies Gaelic Football

The GAA said its media partners have been awarded enhanced digital in-game and post-match digital highlight clip rights complementing the outputs of GAANOW’s online offering since 2018.

GAANOW will continue to provide historical GAA content online alongside Premier Sports in Ireland, who have acquired whistle-to-whistle full archive match rights.

On radio, RTÉ and Raidió na Gaeltachta retain exclusive national live rights while Bauer Media will continue to provide radio score-flash updates on Today FM and Newstalk. BBC Radio Ulster and 24 local IBI radio stations nationwide have also retained their rights.

GAA President Larry McCarthy said on Tuesday: “I would like to acknowledge the successful media partnerships we have had and continue to have as we strive to give our games the profile they deserve.

“Maximising exposure of our games and seeking a fair commercial value for them for the betterment of the Association as a whole lay at the heart of our approach to a five-year arrangement that provides certainty and security for all parties involved.

“Maintaining our strong commitment to the Irish language was another cornerstone of negotiations.

“I am pleased that even more of our games will be accessible to members and supporters around the globe and we look forward to working with all of our partners to give our games and activities the highest profile possible.”

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

The GAA's broadcasting plans were announced the day after it was revealed that its relationship with Sky Sports was coming to an immediate end.

Sky Ireland CEO JD Buckley said on October 24: “Despite our participation in the broadcast rights bidding process, lengthy negotiations, and a strong willingness on both sides to continue our partnership, Sky and the GAA have been unable to reach a renewal agreement.

“A factor in this decision has been the new shortened GAA season and its knock-on impact on the number of games Sky Sports wanted to broadcast.

“We came on board as official GAA broadcast partner in 2014 and since then, we have made significant investments in GAA – from grassroots initiatives and youth forums; to marketing initiatives and our sponsorship of the annual GAA Development Conference. During that time, our broadcast partnership also brought GAA to new and international audiences, driving growth in support.

“Over the past eight years, Sky Sports GAA raised the bar by delivering modern, alternative coverage and analysis of the GAA Championships, giving viewers greater choice.

“Our coverage was made possible by exceptionally talented and professional people, both in front of and behind the camera. I want to take this opportunity to thank them for their outstanding contributions.

“I would also like to thank Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Gael, Larry McCarthy, GAA Commercial Director, Peter McKenna, and the wider GAA team for their support, throughout our partnership. Both parties are committed to identifying potential future partnership opportunities.”