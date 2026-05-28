Jordan and Cian Adams are set to complete their massive Irish marathon challenge fundraiser in Dublin today, Thursday, May 28.

After running the London Marathon on April 26, the brothers began their Irish challenge of a marathon in each of the 32 counties in 32 days on April 27.

The brothers are running to raise funds for the Alzheimer Society of Ireland and their non-profit, the FTD Brothers Foundation.

At the time of publication, their GoFundMe page had raised over £1.6 million.

On Thursday, the FTD Brothers began their 33rd marathon in 33 days from the Comfort Keepers office in North Dublin.

Following a scheduled stop at the Comfort Keepers South Dublin office around 22–23 km, the brothers are due to arrive at the finish area at Merrion Square Park between 2 and 2:30 pm.

They have asked supporters to dress in bright colors and cheer them on loudly, adding that they're looking forward to "sharing a piece of history with you" today.

"F*ck Dementia," they added.

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About the FTD Brothers

The brothers and their sister Kennedy were born and raised in Redditch, Worcestershire - their maternal grandparents were from "the county borderlands between Longford and Leitrim."

In 2010, their beloved mother Geraldine was diagnosed with early-onset Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD). At the time, Kennedy was 17, Jordan was 15, and Cian was 9.

In the following years, the siblings and their father Glenn became Geraldine's caretakers - "things no child should have to do for a parent — but when it’s someone you love, you do what you have to do," they said.

Geraldine passed away at home in March 2016 when she was just 52 years old.

The brothers now say that their "connection to Ireland is not only emotional — it is medical."

They explained: "Our nan was one of six siblings, and heartbreakingly, four of those six developed familial Frontotemporal Dementia.

"Between those four siblings, there were 13 children — including our mum and our auntie. Of those 13 cousins, eight went on to develop and later pass away from FTD."

The brothers say that it was through medical research in Ireland that the cause of the disease within their family was finally identified.

"Researchers discovered that the dementia affecting our family is caused by a mutation in the MAPT gene — a genetic fault that leads to Frontotemporal Dementia," they say. "This mutation is inherited, meaning each child of a carrier has a 50% chance of inheriting it."

The research led the siblings to later get genetically tested to see if they too carry the gene. While Kennedy does not, both Jordan and Cian do, meaning they will develop the same condition as their mother.

"When we received our diagnoses, it could have been the end of hope," the brothers say on their GoFundMe page.

"Instead, it became the beginning of purpose."

In 2024, they formally came together as the FTD Brothers to raise funds for dementia research and support.

"We have chosen to use the time we have — while our minds are still here — to act. To educate. To raise awareness. And to try to change what the future looks like for families affected by dementia.

"That is why we run."

On April 27 - the day after Jordan ran the London Marathon with a 25kg fridge strapped to his back - the brothers set off on their Irish challenge of 32 marathons in 32 counties in 32 days.

The challenge, they say, is "deeply personal."

"Ireland is where crucial research into our family’s genetic dementia took place. It is where our mum’s roots lie. And it is where thousands of families are living with dementia right now.

"Dementia does not respect borders, counties, or communities. By running every county, we want to represent every family, every carer, and every person affected — north and south."

On Wednesday, the brother shared this emotional video on the day before their final marathon:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan Adams (@theftdbrothers)

You can learn more about the FTD Brothers on their website and GoFundMe page.