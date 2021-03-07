Gardaí have arrested four men in connection with the shooting of a man and a woman in Dublin on Saturday afternoon.

The incident took place at Bernard Curtis House - a flat complex in the Bluebell area of Dublin's south inner city - at about 1 p.m. on Saturday, leaving a 30-year-old woman in critical condition in hospital.

The woman, who has shot in the arm and the chest, has undergone surgery and remains seriously ill.

A man in his 30s also presented himself at St. James' Hospital in Dublin with gunshot wounds and is thought to be in a serious condition. The man was shot in the arm and is expected to make a full recovery.

RTÉ reports that a number of people, including a young child, were in the flat when the shooting took place.

Three of the men arrested in connection with the shooting are from Northern Ireland, while one man is from Dublin.

Two of the suspects are in their 20s and are being held in Kevin Street Garda Station, while the other two suspects are in their 30s and are being held in Irishtown and Kilmainham Garda Stations.

The female victim of Saturday's attack is related to a dissident republican who is currently serving a life sentence for the murder of Dublin drug dealer Eamon Kelly in December 2012 and gardaí believe that the shooting is related to a feud involving dissident republicans and a Dublin criminal.

The scene was sealed off on Saturday and examined by members of the Garda Technical Bureau. Gardaí believe that the incident was a well-planned attack,