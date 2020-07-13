The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) has condemned the racist abuse aimed at striker David McGoldrick over the weekend.

David McGoldrick, who scored twice in Sheffield United's 3-0 win over Chelsea on Saturday, shared a screengrab of a racist message he received from a rival fan with the caption: "2020 and this is life."

"You f***ing dirty n******," the message read. " Your n***** life defo doesn't matter. F*** you ya bold c**n."

The message appeared to come from a Chelsea fan since it scolded McGoldrick for scoring a goal. The Irish striker scored his first Premier League goals in the 3-0 win.

McGoldrick, who was born in the UK, is a current member of the Irish national football team. McGoldrick learned in 2014 that he was eligible to play for Ireland's national team after he discovered that his biological grandfather was born in Ireland.

On Monday, the FAI shared a post on Instagram that simultaneously condemned the abuse and supported McGoldrick.

"The Football Association of Ireland condemns the online racist abuse aimed at our striker David McGoldrick and joins Sheffield United in offering David all the support we can give him at this time. Such behavior is appalling and cannot be tolerated by football or society," the statement read.

Read more: WATCH: Imelda May’s powerful new poem “You Don’t Get to be Racist and Irish”

Earlier in the day, Sheffield United also condemned the nasty abuse.

The club shared an image of McGoldrick taking a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and said that it would be working with the relevant authorities to "bring the person behind the abuse to justice."

"As a club, we will support David McGoldrick and will do all we can to find the perpetrator of the disgusting message sent to him last night.

"We will work with the relevant authorities to ensure the person behind this post is brought to justice.

"This cannot continue. Something needs to change."

Although McGoldrick's scoring rate has been poor this season, he is a firm fan-favorite at Sheffield United and won the club's player of the season award last season.

He has also become extremely popular among Republic of Ireland fans thanks to his tireless work and energy.

Police in England have also arrested a 12-year-old boy over another racist incident involving a black footballer over the weekend.

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha shared a series of messages he had received from the 12-year-old on Twitter, including an image of the Ku Klux Klan and another message saying: "You better not score tomorrow you black c***."

That message was followed by a second message saying "Or I'll come to your house dressed as a ghost."

Woke up to this today. pic.twitter.com/Zal0F96htJ — Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) July 12, 2020

Read more: Gardai interview Irish man about racist messages sent to British footballer