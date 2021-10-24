A woman in her early 20s has been hospitalized after being struck in the face by a firework in Galway City on Thursday night.

The woman was sitting at a bus stop in Eyre Square when she was struck by a firework launched from a nearby tourist information kiosk at about midnight on Thursday.

The woman, who is a student from Galway, remains in hospital with serious injuries.

Read more Man arrested for vandalism of West Cork mural of Michael Collins

Gardaí said that the woman was taken from the scene by ambulance and added that she had suffered "life-changing" injuries.

It is understood that there were a large number of people in Eyre Square at the time of the incident and gardaí are calling on any potential witnesses to come forward.

Investigating officers are also calling on anyone with videos of the incident, including mobile phone recordings, CCTV footage, and dash-cam footage, to make contact with them.

Garda Chief Superintendent Tom Curley said earlier in the week that gardaí may be forced to close Eyre Square at night if anti-social behavior continues to escalate at the iconic landmark. He also said that more gardaí are needed to properly police the area.

Since January, gardaí in Galway have issued more than 500 fines for the consumption of alcohol in a public place.

Read more Derry bonfire condemned for displaying name of murdered PSNI cop

Gardaí are also using the incident to remind people that the possession of fireworks without a license is illegal. They also want to remind people that the unauthorized use of fireworks can be dangerous.

They urged the public to exercise caution in the run-up to Halloween.

"An Garda Síochána reminds the public that the possession of fireworks without a license is illegal and we continue to warn the public of the dangers of their unauthorized use," a garda spokesperson said.