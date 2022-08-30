Two 16-year-old males, named locally as Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian, died after getting into difficulty at Enagh Lough in Derry, Northern Ireland on Monday, August 29.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) confirmed on Tuesday that the bodies of the two teens were recovered on Monday from Lough Enagh in the Temple Road area of Derry.

PSNI Inspector Brogan said: “Police received a report shortly after 6:25 pm of a number of people in difficulty in the water. Officers attended along with colleagues from other emergency services.

“One male was taken from the water and transferred to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. A second male was located and recovered from the water after extensive searches by Foyle Search and Rescue and police divers. He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“One other male was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are not believed to be life threatening. Three other males were also at the scene, and while they have been left shocked, are not physically injured.

“Enquiries are ongoing into this incident, but we believe, at this stage, that this was a tragic drowning incident. Our thoughts are with the families of those affected.”

Mark Deeney, Western Area Commander for the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS), said that firefighters were called to the scene at 6:31 pm on Monday.

Deeney said that fire appliances from Crescent Link Fire Station, including a Specialist Water Rescue Team, two Fire Appliances from Northland Fire Station, one Fire Appliance from Strabane Fire Station, and a Specialist Rescue Team from Central Fire Station, attended the incident.

The NIFRS teams who arrived were informed that the two teens were missing in the water about five metres from the end of the jetty.

Members of the Water Rescue Team from Crescent Link immediately entered the water and, supported by other personnel, were able to recover one of the boys within 20 minutes. He was transferred to hospital by NIAS but sadly did not survive, Deeney said.

“Firefighters along with other emergency services continued searching for the second boy but were unable to locate him," Deeney added. "His body was recovered just before midnight after an extensive search by Foyle Search and Rescue and a dive team deployed by the Police Service of Northern Ireland."

Deeney commended the efforts of the crews who attended the tragic incident.

Condolences are pouring out upon the deaths of the two teens.

The Kerala Association in Derry said on social media: "We are extremely heartbroken with the devastating tragedy with the loss of our two youngsters, Mr. Reuven Simon and Mr. Joseph Sebastian, happened in Enagh Lough yesterday. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of our families and friends at this difficult time."

Finbar Madden, the principal of St Columb's College where both of the boys were students, said it is a "heartbreaking loss."

"No words can express the devastation that we feel as a school community, but first and foremost our thoughts and prayers are with both boys' families," he said in a statement on Tuesday.

Sandra Duffy, the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, said on Tuesday afternoon that she will be opening a book of condolences at the Guildhall in Derry, as well as online, in memory of Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian.

